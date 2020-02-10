Advertisement

The Indian government will soon launch new banknotes in rupee denominations. These rupee denominations are printed by the Treasury, unlike the other denominations printed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). “The new 1-rupee banknotes will enter into force on the day of their publication in the Official Journal, i.e. on February 7, 2020,” says the electronic Official Journal. Here’s everything you need to know about the new one-rupee notes to get out soon:

1) It contains the words “Bharat Sarkar” above the words “Government of India”.

2) The new one-rupee notes have the bilingual signature of Atanu Chakraborty, Secretary of the Treasury.

Advertisement

3) It will have a replica of a new rupee coin with the ‘₱’ symbol from 2020, issued with ‘Satyamev Jayate’ and the capital letter ‘L’ in the number plate.

4) The numbering in the lower right part of the note must be black from left to right in increasing numbers.

5) The first three alphanumeric characters (prefix) remain constant in size.

6) The reverse of the banknote contains the words “Bharat Sarkar” above the words “Government of India” with the year 2020 on the representation of the one-rupee coin with the symbol “£”.

7) The “₱” symbol is designed with grains that represent the country’s agricultural dominance, and the surrounding design consists of the image of “Sagar Samrat”, the oil exploration platform, and the authentic representation of the value in fifteen Indian languages Year between ‘Sagar Samrat’ and language table in international numbers.

8) The color of the new one-rupee banknote must be predominantly pink-green when observed and in combination with other currencies.

9) The banknotes of a rupee have a rectangular size – 9.7 x 6.3 cm.

10) The new one-rupee notes contain multicolored watermarks such as the Ashoka column without the words “Satyamev Jayate”, the hidden number “1” in the middle and the hidden word “Bharat”, which is arranged vertically on the right side ,

subjects