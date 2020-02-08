New report on 138 coronavirus cases reveals troubling details

Advertisement

By: New York Times |

Updated: February 8th 2020, 10:17:40 pm

Wuhan: In the photo published by the Chinese news agency Xinhua on January 24, 2020, a medical worker will care for a patient in the intensive care unit of the Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University in Wuhan in central China’s Hubei Province. (AP)

Advertisement

(Written by Denise Grady)

One patient admitted to a hospital in Wuhan, China, infected at least 10 healthcare workers and four other patients with the coronavirus, which killed more than 34,000 people, killed over 720 people, and reached two dozen other countries.

The case was only a disturbing detail in a new report on 138 patients in Wuhan that provides insight into how the disease progresses and how it spreads.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fWyu7DqL3mQ (/ embed)

The report, one of two published by JAMA on Friday, is one of the most comprehensive articles to date on people infected with the newly identified virus.

The patients ranged in age from 22 to 92 years and averaged 56 years old. They were admitted to Wuhan University Zhongnan Hospital from January 1 to 28, including 17 people admitted for other illnesses and 40 healthcare workers.

Corona virus outbreak: Follow the LIVE updates here

The patient, who infected so many health professionals, was admitted to a surgical department for abdominal symptoms and the coronavirus was initially not suspected. Four other patients in this department also contracted the disease, presumably from the first patient.

Workers in protective clothing carry a bag containing a giant salamander that is reported to have fled the Huanan fish market in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei province, on Monday, January 27, 2020. (AP)

The incident was a frightening reminder of the “super spreaders” in outbreaks of other coronavirus diseases, SARS and MERS – patients who infected a large number of other people, sometimes dozens. The phenomenon is poorly understood and unpredictable, a nightmare for the epidemiologist. Super spreaders have resulted in significant transmission of MERS and SARS in hospitals.

The authors reported on Friday in JAMA that their data indicated that the virus had spread rapidly from person to person in their cases. This was partly due to patients admitted to the surgical department whose symptoms led doctors to suspect other diseases and to take no precautions to prevent the virus from spreading until it was too late.

Explained | Why cruise ships are particularly vulnerable to disease outbreaks

About 10% of the patients did not initially have the usual symptoms of cough and fever, but initially had diarrhea and nausea. Other unusual symptoms included headache, dizziness, and abdominal pain.

A worker in a hazardous material suit measures the temperature of a passenger at the entrance to a subway station in Beijing on Sunday, January 26, 2020. (AP)

Another cause for concern was that some patients who were initially mildly or moderately ill experienced a worsening of their disease a few days or even a week later. The mean time from the first symptoms to shortness of breath was five days; seven days until hospitalization; and severe breathing difficulties, eight days. Experts say patterns mean that patients need to be carefully monitored, and it’s not safe to assume that someone who appears to be doing well early is out of the forest.

The finding is a “heads-up” for doctors to keep an eye on these patients, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, in an interview published by JAMA.

Read also | A world away in Wuhan

As in previous reports of coronavirus patients, it was found that older people and those with underlying health problems such as diabetes, heart disease or cancer tended to be more seriously ill than younger, healthier patients.

Overall, 26% of the 138 patients needed intensive care; their average age was 66 years, compared to an average of 51 years for those who did not need intensive care.

The mortality rate for this patient series was 4.3%, which is above the estimates from other parts of China. The reason is unknown and the numbers may change as more information is collected.

Contrary to some previous reports, the newcomer did not find many more men than women who were infected: 54% of the patients were male.

Data from the patients show that the disease caused pneumonia and a systemic viral infection that triggered a strong inflammatory response in the body, said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University, in an interview.

Read | The WHO warns of the worldwide shortage of coronavirus protective equipment

“There are biochemical indicators that indicate that a number of organ systems in the body are likely to be affected and that there is an inflammatory response that affects their function to some extent,” said Schaffner.

The lungs, heart, liver, kidneys, and systems that control blood clotting are all affected, Schaffner said, although it is not clear that the virus itself infects organs other than the lungs.

The inflammatory reaction is a hallmark of a serious viral disease. In recent years, it has been shown that increased inflammation from diseases such as the flu can persist for about a month after the acute illness has passed, risk of heart attacks and strokes in the elderly.

The second JAMA report relates to 13 patients who were treated in three hospitals in Beijing from January 16-29. They were younger than the Wuhan group, with an average age of 34 years and no underlying illnesses. Only one was over 50 years old. The youngest was 2 years old. They did not get as sick as the Wuhan patients and none died.

The cases, mostly in healthy, young adults, should dispel the idea that only older people get the disease.

“It can take a young, healthy person and make them sick,” said Schaffner. “This is clear from the health care workers and the youth in this article.”

📣 The Indian Express is now in the telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay up to date with the latest headlines

Download the Indian Express app for the latest World News.