New photo booth at House of Commons promotes applying for Irish passports | Latest Brexit news and top stories

Advertisement

A new photo booth in the House of Commons room (left) and an Irish passport (right). Photo: Twitter / PA / TNE.

Archant

Advertisement

A new photo booth outside the lower house encourages people to have their photos taken for an Irish passport.

Email this article to a friend

You must be logged in to send a link to this page.

))>

Become a supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we do, you can help us by contributing to the costs of our journalism

<noscript><iframe id="button-frame" name="button-frame" scrolling="no" src="https://dashboard.presspatron.com/websites/110/get_button?origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.theneweuropean.co.uk" style="width: 180px; height: 34px; border: none;"></noscript>

Spotted by Brendan O’Hara, the SNP MP for Argyll and Bute, the new booth makes great efforts to encourage politicians and their staff to get a photo to apply for an Irish passport online.

The irony was not lost on O’Hara that those who went through the lobbies to vote for Brexit were encouraged to apply for an Irish passport to maintain ties with the European Union.

The new stand was also noticed by Nick Eardley from the BBC, who tweeted with a shocked emoji.

He said: “I have just noticed the new self-service photo booth in Parliament on the way to the Commons room. It advertises with its special passport photo service … for Irish passports.”

However, it is not the first stand that appears on the parliamentary estate with other visitors to the complex, somewhat surprised by the advertising strategy.

MORE: Gallagher brother who said that we “have to leave” applied for an Irish passport after the vote

Irish passports allow people to continue to travel and work on the continent after Brexit without visa restrictions.

If you were born in Ireland, or if your parents or grandparents were born there, you may be entitled to an Irish passport. It is also possible to apply if you are married to an Irish citizen.

In 2015, the number of UK applications for Irish travel documents was around 40,000 during the year, but has grown steadily since the EU referendum. In 2019, the figure reached 100,000 applications.

Last year, nearly one million people applied for Irish passports from around the world.

))>

Become a supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe that our vote is important both to represent the pro-EU perspective and to rebalance the extreme right-wing extremities of much of the British national press. If you value what we do, you can help us by contributing to the costs of our journalism.

Become a supporter

))>

. (TagsToTranslate) General