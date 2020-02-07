New Music Friday: 8 songs you need to hear

Advertisement

Friday with new music: Jennifer Touch Savage Ga $ p, Young Man in a Hurry and Port Juvee

Every Friday, Consequence of Sound brings together the most compelling new music in our inbox. This week brings fresh new tracks from artists like Griff, Jennifer Touch, Port Juvee, Savage Gap, SURE, TEKE :: TEKE, Time with Mick Jenkins and Psalm One and Young Man in a Hurry. Listen below and keep an eye on all of our favorite sounds through our exclusive Spotify playlist.

Handle – “good things”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=26mWu8cy0o0 [/ embed]

The producer and songwriter GRIFF was born to Watford, Great Britain, the daughter of Chinese and Jamaican parents. At just 19, she has already collected over 2 million streams with her debut EP The Mirror Talk [2019]. Today she returns with a delicate piano ballad called “Good Stuff”.

Jennifer Touch – “Chemistry”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=REk2op-4lf8 [/ embed]

Jennifer Touch is a Dresden-born musician from Berlin who will release her debut album Behind the Wall on April 24th on FatCat Records. The first single, “Chemistry”, shows “her unique sound in the saturated world of electronics, which is successfully based on electropop and disco influences and combines vintage synths from the 80s with industrial soundscapes, with a visceral post-punk – growls to be delivered. “

Port Juvee – “drugstore”

<noscript><iframe width="100%" height="300" scrolling="no" frameborder="no" src="https://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fapi.soundcloud.com%2Ftracks%2F584573436%3Fsecret_token%3Ds-Wedf8&auto_play=false&hide_related=false&visual=true&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&color=ff5500"></noscript>

Calgary’s post-punk outfit, Port Juvee, shoots on “Drugstore”, the hectic new single from their new album “Motion Control”, which will be released on February 28th by Garment District Records.

Savage Ga $ p – “I hope you are well.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U_BVi4s7I24 [/ embed]

Post-emo trap singer-songwriter Gaspare Magaddino, a.k.a. Savage Ga $ p, made his first name on TikTok with the viral hit “Pumpkins Scream”. Magaddino is now preparing for the release of his debut album, which he is introducing today with a gentle ballad called “I hope you are well”.

SAFE – “Twenty Years”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vr3RDiLXUl4 [/ embed]

Darkwave SURE’s post-punk outfit will release their new album 20 Years on Weyrd Son Records on March 20th. “Twenty Years” is the first preview of the album, which describes the Parisian outfit as “a fantasized dance floor where post-punks grim mix seamlessly with mainstream pop and hardcore fans can dance on a catchy beat.”

TEKE :: TEKE – “Kala Kala

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sAk9oC7fp5g [/ embed]

TEKE :: TEKE is a seven-person, psychedelic and experimental rock collective from Montreal. “Kala Kala” is described as the “perfect encapsulation of her extremely insane sound and energy”, which contains elements of Shoegaze, Punk and psychedelic Japanese soundtracks from the 60s and 70s. Look for their full length debut album later this summer.

Time feat. Mick Jenkins & Psalm One – “Seeds”

<noscript><iframe src="https://open.spotify.com/embed/track/7hoMaTnK0dGeAaVafCbHA5" width="100%" height="80" frameborder="0"></noscript>To make the transition easier, you have to

Denver MC Time has recruited Mick Jenkins and Pslam One for a politically charged track called “Seeds”. It will appear on an upcoming album called These Songs Killed Fascists, which comes from solidarity between the indigenous communities and the peoples in the sanctuary.

Young man in a hurry – “Give me patience”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G9FAm7gPEZc [/ embed]

Young Man In a Hurry is a four-piece band from Chicago that will release their debut album Jarvis on March 27th. With “Give Me Patience” listeners can get an impression of their lively, cinematic indie rock sound.