New MSNBC anchor asks colleagues not to lash the votes

During NBC’s Meet the Press Sunday, newly hired MSNBC presenter Joshua Johnson (formerly at NPR) had an open moment when he admitted that the media were involved in DNC’s support for Hillary Clinton in 2016 and asked his colleagues to no lobbying certain candidates in the democratic primary school 2020.

Johnson’s truth bomb was dropped after NBC presenter and political director Chuck Todd complained that each of the Democratic candidates had a “fatal mistake”. The first point Johnson aimed at was to remember how the Democratic National Committee threw its institutional mass early behind Clinton the process:

One of them will have to be the candidate. And I think one of the things that the Democrats will remember from 2016 onwards is this whole question of a narrative. I mean, that’s why a lot of Bernie Sanders supporters from 2016 were ticked off because they felt that the DNC was telling them, “No, no, no, you kind of support the wrong person. You can vote for whoever you want, but you shouldn’t vote for … “

Johnson went on to discuss the role of the media in 2016. “One of the things I’m interested in in 2020 is How much will we allow Democrats to make their own choices? The story of who the party should support is not with us, but with the Democrats, “

Todd, who often fights the lost struggle to claim that there is no media bias in favor of the Democrats, did not appear to be satisfied. He gave Johnson an annoyed “yes” and a quick glance at his face seemed to confirm the tone.

“The fact that this process is cloudy is okay,” Johnson exclaimed. “Let them vote. It is okay for voters to make this decision.“

Then he admitted that there were some in the media who found the idea uncomfortable. “It is not convenient. It makes it difficult for us to predict, “he explained.” But if there is at least one thing, the people I spoke to came from 2016 and felt like they were being told what the narrative should be and how they felt The voices were whipped from top to bottom, “

“I don’t know who the Democrats will choose, but I would assume that you want to choose for yourself“He concluded with a hint of verve.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders (I) seemed to be doing well in the Iowa caucus and was likely to win the area code in New Hampshire. The idea of ​​letting only democratic voters nominate the socialists didn’t seem to sit well with NBC Capitol Hill correspondent Hunt. “So, I hear you about it, however – and there are many theories as to why Hillary lost Clinton in 2016, ”she replied.

“And it was very clear before this process was completed that (Sanders) would not be the candidate, especially since African-American voters in the south said, ‘We won’t vote for you. ‘And that was known. And he still stayed with it, ”she whined.

Hunt made it clear that she was concerned that democratic voters couldn’t find out who the candidate would be, and helped President Trump. “(A) Will you feel that this is an imperative, or will we end up in the same place where all the millions of dollars, all the anger are playing into July while Trump is triumphant?”

This instance really showed how much contempt the elite liberal media had for the average voter, even on their own side. It will be interesting to see how Johnson will rattle his colleagues otherwise.

Chuck Todd: You know, Joshua, I look at every resume. If you look at it from the point of view of choice, everyone has one serious mistake. And obviously someone has to get the nomination. And I count Michael Bloomberg. They all seem to have something, you say, “Oh, I don’t know if that will work.” But one of them has to be the candidate.

JOSHUA JOHNSON: One of them has to be the candidate. And I think one of the things the Democrats will remember from 2016 on is this whole question of a narrative. I mean, that’s exactly why many Bernie Sanders supporters from 2016 were ticked off because they felt that the DNC was telling them, “No, no, no, you kind of support the wrong person. You can vote for whoever you want, but you shouldn’t vote for … “

One of the things I want to see in 2020 is how much we will allow Democrats to make their own choices. The story of who the party should support is not ours –

Todd: Yeah.

JOHNSON: – It’s up to the Democrats. The fact that this process is cloudy is fine! Let them vote. It is okay for voters to make this decision.

It is not convenient. It makes it difficult for us to predict. But if there is at least one thing, the people I spoke to came from 2016 and felt like they were being told what the narrative was supposed to be, and they felt that voices were top down were whipped.

I don’t know who the Democrats will choose, but I assume they would like to choose for themselves.

KASIE HUNT: Well, I hear you about it, but – and there are many theories as to why Hillary lost Clinton in 2016.

JOHNSON: Definitely.

HUNT: But I covered the entire Bernie Sanders campaign. And it was very clear before the process was over that he would not be the candidate, especially since African-American voters in the south said, “We won’t vote for you.” And that was known. And he stayed with it anyway.

And part of the anger is on the Clinton side because they feel that it harmed her in a nomination process that spanned months when it wasn’t needed.

I think my question to the Democrats is: will they think this is a commandment or will we end up in the place where all the millions of dollars, all the rage play into July, while Trump plays a role? Siegesmarsch?

