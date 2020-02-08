New Mexico Senate Approves Red Flag Arms Act

Advertisement

SANTA FE, N.M. – The New Mexico State Senate approved a bill-to-flag weapon bill Friday due to concerns over a mass shootout last year in El Paso, Texas and suicide prevention efforts.

The law was approved by the Senate with 22 to 20 votes against the Republicans and four Democrats. The proposal goes to Parliament, which approved a similar measure that failed last year.

Democratic governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has urged the democratically led legislature to show new ways for law enforcement to prevent gun violence and better ensure school security.

“The extreme risk protection regulation is part of an effort to provide law enforcement agencies with every instrument,” she said after the Senate vote.

The current law would allow law enforcement officers to petition a state district court to order a temporary handover of firearms. Complaints about weapon owners by relatives or school administrators would be brought to law enforcement officers rather than directly to the court.

The rural sheriffs have spoken out against the law, arguing that it violates constitutional guarantees, and that officials can intervene in the event of a mental health crisis and imprison people for their own safety or to put others at risk.

Glenn Hamilton, sheriff of the Sierra County, a liaison with the New Mexico Sheriffs’ Association, said Friday that the bill would still give the authorities the appearance of a gunman and was unlikely to improve public security.

Republican minority leader Stuart Ingle von Portales warned of the legislation.

“We cannot trample on constitutions to address the emotions of the moment,” he said.

In the Senate debate, Senator Joseph Cervantes, supported by the draft law, described how the initiative is addressing a long list of concerns by an arms industry expert about safeguarding procedural rights for gun owners. A Friday amendment introduced the right to immediately call arms owners.

He made an emotional appeal to the Senate to refer to the August 2019 mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso – and highlighted allegations that the gunman, who was charged with hate crime, was targeting Mexicans. New Mexico has the highest percentage of Latino residents in a state, which the US Census Bureau estimates to be well over 40%.

“The next time we see a grieving family, grieving parents sobbing at their family memorial sites – as we did in El Paso – I want to look at them and know that I’ve done everything I can to prevent this from happening, ”said Cervantes, a Las Cruces lawyer whose law firm has an office in El Paso.

The majority leader of the Democratic Senate, Peter Wirth from Santa Fe, described the bill as a “big step for school security” due to mass protests by student activists in the statehouse and a fatal shot by a gunman at Aztec High School in December 2017 is from the FBI.

“If this tool had been available, shooting might have stopped at school,” said Wirth.

At least 17 states have made emergency protection arrangements that allow the temporary confiscation of firearms.

The recent revision of New Mexico’s Red Flag law has removed a provision that would have allowed family members to file a firearm removal request directly to the court if a relative appears to pose a threat to themselves or others.

A change on Friday allows school principals or university administrators to ask the police to remove firearms. Another change raised the legal standard of evidence required for a one-year weapon removal order from a probable reason to an overweight of evidence.

The election of Lujan Grisham in 2018 opened the door to new arms restrictions.

Legislature has extended the background check requirements to almost all private arms sales over the past year and has passed a law that prohibits the possession of firearms by persons under constant protection against domestic violence.

