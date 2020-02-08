New law would allow Brooke Nevils to bring civil action against Matt Lauer

Advertisement

Brooke Nevils could file a civil lawsuit against Matt Lauer, an authorized professional says.

The allegations against the dishonored “While We Speak” anchor raise a number of delicate, authorized questions that have cast a spell over consultants.

Former producer Nevils has accused Lauer of raping her in Russia in 2014 before starting a relationship in New York. She said she feared that Lauer could ruin her job.

Although website 6 is informed that Nevils does not need to submit an approved application, it may appear to give you the opportunity to file a lawsuit based primarily on the latest legislative changes.

According to Loyola Marymount law professor David Glazier, she couldn’t file a lawsuit against Lauer – also because there is no extradition treaty between Russia and the United States – but she could now file a civil suit.

Last month, Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a law in New York that extended the deadline for filing a civil rape victim to 20 years.

Glazier said: “The real problem with a civil lawsuit is one in every jurisdiction. In most civil law cases, the case is heard before state courts as a violation of state law. “

He added that Nevils “could give you the opportunity to argue that the trauma of events in Russia made it impossible for her to agree to the following relationship with Lauer in New York.”

Lauer denies all allegations of wrongdoing and says they have an amicable matter.

