New Jersey high school basketball players caught video attacking their own coach

NEWARK, N.J. (CNN) – Four junior college basketball players were suspended from school after being accused of assaulting their coach, a New Jersey official confirmed to CNN.

The attack occurred on Tuesday when members of the Malcolm X Shabazz High School JV basketball team returned to Newark from a game in Livingston.

The official was in contact with the Newark Ministry of Public Security and confirmed to CNN that the director of the ministry, Anthony Ambrose, described the attack as a “serious attack”.

The police responded to the scene around 9:00 p.m. and the basketball coach refused medical treatment.

The underage students were not charged at this time and their names were not published. A police investigation is underway, the official confirmed.

The clash between the players and the coach began on the bus after Livingston’s game. The Shabazz team official reported to CNN has a record 0-15.

“Those who took part in this senseless violence are being prosecuted,” Ambrose said in a statement.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka visited Shabazz High School on Thursday to speak to students and officials from the school.

“The actions of these students will not be tolerated,” said Baraka in a statement. “They don’t represent the majority of the school. The school and the team have a lot of great kids going to college and doing great things.”

CNN contacted Malcolm X Shabazz High School and the Newark Board of Education, but heard nothing about it.

