New home supply still does not meet demand - Heather Pearson

With so much demand for new housing in Scotland, it was encouraging to see that the number of new homes north of the border reached their highest total since 2008.

An increase of 18 percent compared to the previous year – 21,403 new-build homes completed in all sectors – is an important improvement for everyone.

The latest quarterly housing statistics for Scotland, revealed at the end of last year, found the equivalent of 3,210 more homes in the year ending June 2019, including increases in the private sector (19 percent or 2,610 houses) and completion of housing associations (20 percent or 664 houses) ), although the number of completed municipalities fell by 64 houses (4 p (ercent)).

While we are moving in the right direction, the ambitious goal of the Scottish government to deliver 50,000 affordable houses, including 35,000 social rental homes by 2021, and the question to be asked – is the current level of supply sufficient to achieve that goal? reach ?

Maybe not, given that nearly 11,000 affordable houses were started in the period up to September 2019. At first glance, that may sound encouraging, but the housing approvals for this tenure were even 2 percent lower, or 177 homes, compared to the previous year .

It is disturbing to see figures fall – albeit not striking – when it has to be a case of full force. There is also a worrying lack of discourse on the rising demand for homes suitable for older age, despite the recognition of the increased demand in the midst of an aging population.

The recent adoption of legislation formally establishing a Scottish National Investment Bank (SNIB) will be useful in supporting the country’s social housing. Nevertheless, an alternative resource is needed to maintain those housing ambitions. What is the long-term impact if that SNIB source is not present?

In addition, while the Scottish government is discussing its Housing to 2040 Vision, with the consultation at the end of this month, there is currently no plan for the near future after 2021.

Against this background, there is a very real prospect that the hard work and considerable momentum that has been gained so far will be wasted. A new government commitment must therefore be made – but that is only part of the picture.

Partly, it is about ensuring that housing policy objectives continue to occur. Fundamentally, however, it is about everyone moving in the same direction – creating jobs, investing in communities and achieving collective goals.

Unfortunately, there are challenges in achieving the current objectives – not least caused by the lack of suitable land and the necessary infrastructure constraints – but also by delays in the approval process for new building development and a lack of consistency between local authorities.

As long as demand far exceeds supply – especially when it comes to social and private rental properties – and we don’t have the right mechanisms to produce much-needed houses in volume, Scotland remains at a disadvantage in realizing its major ambitions.

We also need policy clarity for what lies after 2021 for the housing sector in all rental periods – affordable, privately rented and privately owned – regarding future government financing intentions.

An 18 percent increase in new construction figures should of course be welcomed, but the housing market remains vulnerable. There is a considerable gap between ambition and implementation that still needs to be bridged.

Positive action combined with innovative leadership, more resources and a more collaborative approach can still achieve both the 50,000 goal and the goals beyond, while bridging this gap – but we must act now.

Heather Pearson is head of the home, Addleshaw Goddard