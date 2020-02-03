New films about Silent Hill and Fatal Frame announced

Advertisement

Director Christophe Gans has apparently confirmed that new feature films are primarily based on Deadly framework and silent Hill are growing.

“The film is being shot in Japan. I don’t want to get the sport out of its Japanese haunted home,” says Gans about a Deadly framework Film in an interview with Allocine (via Google Translate). Then he refers to a silent Hill Film that said, “The company will always be anchored in the puritarian environment of a small American town. I think it’s time to make a brand new one.”

For many who do not know, Gans directed the adaptation of silent Hill However, the problem is usually considered and approved by many as the most effective game, based primarily on an online game ever created. Provided Gans decided to take the chance to lead the following things silent Hill Because of the inventive variations, the concept he may be using to direct a brand new film is undoubtedly a good sign of the company’s early advances.

The Deadly framework Film is probably much more fascinating. The Deadly framework The franchise made a name for itself in the PS2 era as one of the scariest video games ever. It will be fascinating to see if a film based primarily on these video games is ready to translate the worry of looking helplessly with a digital camera to take pictures of ghosts and various supernatural characters. However, the environment and model of these video games should survive the transition to the medium.

While we may foresee additional official data related to these tasks before you get too excited, it is definitely of additional value that Konami is reportedly trying to get two new ones silent Hill Title. Between this and this film you start to get the feeling that Konami would like to return to silent Hill after the fallout from the P. T. and Hideo Kojima’s fiasco has spoiled the identity in the minds of some.

We will definitely replace you with these two potential diversifications when additional data become available.

