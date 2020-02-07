New Coronavirus Flight Landed at Southern California Military Base

Advertisement

Another flight carrying Americans fleeing the coronavirus epidemic in Wuhan, China, arrived Friday at a military base in southern California.

The plane is one of two chartered in the United States by the Department of Defense.

The two flights took off from China with about 300 passengers on board, the Pentagon said Thursday evening in a statement.

One of the aircraft landed at the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego shortly before 9 a.m., Cpl Lance. Said Andrew Hiatt.

The second was heading to Omaha but was first to refuel at Travis Air Force Base near Sacramento, then pass by Lackland Air Force Base in Texas, officials said.

On arrival, passengers on both flights will be placed under a 14-day federal quarantine order supervised by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The new strain of coronavirus has infected more than 30,000 people, killing more than 630 people, since its appearance in China in late December. Many cases have been reported in and around the Chinese province of Hubei, where Wuhan is located.

In the United States, 12 people have been infected in six states – six in California, two in Illinois and one in Arizona, Massachusetts, Washington and Wisconsin. All of the patients had recently traveled to China or, in two cases, had been in close contact with someone who had done so.

The U.S. State Department has advised against traveling to China due to the virus and has said that all Americans should try to return to the U.S. Most commercial airlines have suspended or cut flights between the two countries.

Last week, the Trump administration declared a public health emergency and announced restrictions on people traveling to the United States from China. From now on, foreign nationals who have recently visited China are not allowed to enter the United States, and returning American citizens are subject to 14-day quarantines.

On Saturday, the Department of Defense announced that it had agreed to house up to 1,000 people who may need to be quarantined upon arrival for overseas travel at four facilities, including Travis and Miramar.

The Pentagon said on Wednesday that it had also been asked to identify 11 military installations near major airports that could house around 220 additional quarantined people, if necessary. These “tertiary locations”, each of which could accommodate about 20 travelers if the emergency accommodation options become full, included both Travis, which is not far from San Francisco International Airport, and the reserve base Aerial view of March in Riverside County, due to its proximity to Los Angeles International Airport, the Pentagon said in a statement.

In addition to passengers arriving in the United States on Friday, nearly 550 people are already under federal quarantine at military bases in California.

On Wednesday morning, two jet planes carrying about 350 passengers fleeing China landed in the state – one at Travis Air Base and the other at the Marine Corps Miramar Air Station. All passengers were placed under mandatory 14-day federal quarantine.

Five of the people quarantined at the Marine Corps Miramar air station were taken to local hospitals after showing symptoms of the virus, the CDC said.

In addition, 195 Americans evacuated from the U.S. Embassy in Wuhan have been quarantined at the March Air Base since the end of last month. From the group, two children were taken to local hospitals after developing fevers. One of the children was brought back to base on Monday after being tested negative for the coronavirus. Test results for the second child are still pending.

In another incident, another person traveling from mainland China was transferred Monday from Los Angeles International Airport to March Air Reserve Base. The person was screened for the virus and released after a short quarantine, officials said.