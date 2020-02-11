New corona viruses were found in Japan, which were initially tested negative

Advertisement

TOKYO, Japan – Two Japanese citizens evacuated from the epicenter of a novel coronavirus outbreak were diagnosed with the infection after first being tested negative, the Ministry of Health said on Tuesday, February 11.

One of the two, a man in his fifties who returned from the Chinese city of Wuhan on January 29 on the first Japanese evacuation flight, had previously been tested negative for the virus twice.

However, a third test 12 days later found that the man who had been isolated in his hotel room since he returned was infected.

According to the World Health Organization, the incubation period for coronaviruses “could be up to 14 days”.

The second evacuee, a Japanese man in his forties, returned from Wuhan on January 30 and initially tested negative for the virus, but was diagnosed after a second test on Monday, February 10.

The new cases increase the number of infections in Japan to 28, except for dozens diagnosed on board a cruise ship moored off the coast.

So far, 135 people on board the Diamond Princess have tested positive for the virus since it arrived outside of Japan on Monday. The authorities removed the last diagnosed 65 crew members and passengers from the ship on Tuesday.

The ship carried 3,711 people when it reached Japan on the evening of February 3, and was officially quarantined two days later. Only people who have been diagnosed with the virus or who have other serious health problems should leave the boat. They are expected to remain in quarantine until at least February 19.

The people on board the ship tweeted Tuesday that medicines would be delivered to passengers and the ship’s captain announced that the ship would go to sea overnight to produce fresh water and other operations.

Japan has evacuated hundreds of its citizens from Wuhan since the outbreak began. They were asked to quarantine themselves, with most of the 14 days spent in government-selected hotels.

Evacuees from the first flight that landed on January 29 are expected to be released from self-quarantine this week after undergoing an additional test for the virus.

Japan plans to send a fifth evacuation flight to Wuhan later this week. – Rappler.com