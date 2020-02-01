New claim to Captain Marvel 2's release history

Advertisement

Captain Marvel, the primary female superhero solo film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), exceeded expectations and exceeded the $ 1 billion threshold in the field. In response to information released immediately, the highly anticipated sequel is expected to be released in 2022.

Marvel fans are curious about the fate of Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, who played a major role in the fight against Thanos in Avengers: Endgame after his solo film, which raised $ 1.1 billion. The data provided by The Hollywood Reporter indicates that the character of Oscar actress Brie Larson will be back on the display in just a few years.

In response to the information, Marvel Studios will entrust the script of Captain Marvel 2 to the creator of the Disney sequence WandaVision, Megan McDonnell. The year 2022 is proven because the timing of the film is likely. The studio is looking for a brand new director. Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, director of the main film, will probably no longer face this challenge. Kevin Feige, President of Marvel Studios, wants to entrust Captain Marvel to a female director as soon as possible.

Marvel starts working on Captain Marvel’s sequel

In the meantime, suppose the wedding between the soil and stain and Marvel is not over yet. The completely different tasks they can develop for Disney + are an explanation of why the duo won’t stage the film. The information also includes information about which timeline Captain Marvel 2 will cross.

As you understand, in the first film we traveled to the 90s. The continuation will cross immediately. This most likely means that Avengers: Endgame will have medium occasions and clarify how the galaxy was affected by the Battle of Kree-Skrull in addition to Thanos.

Regardless of not being official, we have an imaginative and forward-looking year for Captain Marvel’s sequel. However, it is not possible to say whether the date is actually 2022 or not. We’ll keep you informed of new developments related to the film and the fourth section of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).