Advertisement

With 91 more casualties, most in Hubei province, the number of coronavirus deaths is now higher than the 774 people killed worldwide by the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) epidemic that began in southern China.

The Chinese National Health Commission reported in its daily report on Sunday that 2,656 new confirmed cases were reported, increasing the total number of people infected with the deadly virus in 31 provincial regions in China to 37,287.

The commission announced that China’s newly confirmed cases of coronavirus pneumonia outside Hubei province, the root cause of the epidemic, have declined for five consecutive days.

Advertisement

A total of 509 confirmed new cases were reported outside of Hubei on Saturday. This is around 42.8% less than on Monday, according to the state-run Xinhua news agency Mi Feng, spokeswoman for the NHC.

The number of newly confirmed cases in these provinces has been 890 (Monday), 731 (Tuesday), 707 (Wednesday), 696 (Thursday) and 558 (Friday) in the past few days.

“It shows that the common prevention and control mechanism that spans different regions of the country and strict administration are having an impact,” said Mi.

According to data published by the Commission, the confirmed cases in Hubei may have decreased for the first time since the virulent virus appeared in the province in December.

On Saturday, Hubei reported 2,147 newly confirmed cases of the new coronavirus infection, the commission said. The number is 694 fewer compared to the new confirmed cases reported the previous day, it said.

The capital of Hubei, Wuhan, reported 1,379 new infections and 63 new deaths, and the cities of Xiaogan and Huanggang reported 123 and 100 new confirmed cases, respectively, according to the province’s health commission.

On Saturday, an American and a Japanese woman were the first foreigners to die from the new corona virus in China.

The only fatalities outside the mainland were a Chinese in the Philippines and a 39-year-old man in Hong Kong.

Several countries have banned entry from China while major airlines have suspended flights.

So far, 316 cases from around 26 countries have been reported, including India, where three people who returned from Wuhan in Kerala contracted the virus. China has provided a total of 71.85 billion yuan (about $ 10.3 billion) in tax funds to support U.S. control of the outbreak of the corona virus, Finance Minister Liu Kun said on Sunday.

The finance minister said at a national teleconference that 31.55 billion yuan ($ 4.5 billion) of the funds had been spent until Saturday.

Central tax authorities will continue to implement a favorable disease control policy, as Liu was quoted by the state-run Xinhua news agency.

Meanwhile, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Saturday that the UN health agency would send an international mission to China after receiving a response from Beijing.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the team leader would leave with the rest of the experts early next week.

The UN health agency said the number of cases of coronavirus in China is “stabilizing”, which is “good news”.

However, it was warned that it was too early to make any predictions as to whether the virus could have peaked.

“There has been a stabilization in the number of cases reported by Hubei,” said Michael Ryan, director of the WHO Health Emergency Program, at a briefing in Geneva.

“We are in a four-day stable phase in which the number of reported cases has not increased. This is good news and may reflect the impact of the control measures taken,” Ryan was quoted as saying.

However, he added that it was “very early to make predictions”.

According to the WHO, less than two percent of those affected by coronavirus have died. An initial analysis of 17,000 coronavirus infections in mainland China shows that 82 percent of cases are mild and 15 percent are severe and that three percent of patients have developed critical symptoms, Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO technical director reported on Friday in Geneva the media.

According to data received from the Chinese authorities, “two percent or less than two percent” of the reported cases have resulted in death, she said.

“We know that older people die more often. We know that the underlying conditions increase the risk for people,” said Kerkhove.

Chinese official media have accused the world of overreaction to corona virus with travel bans and flight cancellations.

“The number of people infected outside of China is less than one percent of the number in China. But this hard-earned result is nothing for some who always have an ax to grind when it comes to China, “an editorial in the state-run China Daily said on Sunday.

“Although the mortality rate dropped from 2.1% to less than 2% at the end of last week, the continuing epidemic has slowed five days in a row after the increase in the number of people infected outside Hubei province, the center of the epidemic “They simply made sure they had fresh ammunition to attack China,” it said.

Subjects. (TagsToTranslate) Coronavirus Outbreak