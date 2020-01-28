Advertisement

The survivors try to put Ode To Joy in 1st place on Brexit Day, while the Brexiteers want 17 million fuck-offs to take the place. Photo: Getty Images / YouTube.

An unlikely Brexit battle broke out just a few days before Britain’s exit from the European Union.

The remaining members have been mandated to put the EU anthem Ode to Joy at number 1 on the next official list, to be announced on January 31, the date of the UK’s departure.

Pro-European activists have chosen a live version performed by the Dutch conductor Andre Rieu and accompanied by the Johann Strauss Orchestra. They encourage Remainers to download.

The song has already jumped from place 48 in the download table on Sunday to place 24 on Monday and place 2 on Tuesday morning.

It has already cited the Amazon download table.

But the Brexiteers also want to bring their own song to the top of the charts on the same day.

17 million fuck-offs is the name of a song that Leavers tried to hit the charts on earlier dates when the Brexit was due to take place.

Dominic Frisby’s song was updated on January 31 and is only one place behind Ode To Joy in the iTunes table.

It contains sayings and sheets and the texts: “It was the largest democratic turnout in British history, I don’t scoff, and when the time came to speak, the British said” fuck off, fuck off “.

It’s not clear whether Friday’s radio charts will play both songs when they reach a top spot, but it seems that Ode To Joy has a better chance than a moody, fissile Brexiteers song.

– Ode to Joy (final movement from Symphony No. 9, Op.125 / Live) is available at Amazon for 99p. Google Play for 99p and iTunes for 99p,

