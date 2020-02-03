New Black Widow Trailer launched, related to Avengers (video)

Advertisement

Marvel Studios has released a brand new trailer for the impartial film Black Widow with Scarlett Johansson. The brand new trailer, which Natasha was confronted with with her predecessor, met with great interest from the Avengers.

Marvel Studios broadcast a 30-second television industry for the impartial superhero film Black Widow, in which Scarlett Johansson stars in the entire Tremendous Bowl, the problem of the American Soccer League (NFL). The trailer says that the Avengers group shouldn’t be Natasha Romanoff’s main job.

Directed by Australian filmmaker Cate Shortland, Black Widow deals earlier on occasions than Captain America: Civil Battle, which was released in 2016. In the released trailer, it appears that Natasha had to leave the Avengers group and return to Russia to deal with her predecessor.

In the trailer, Natasha says people don’t know everything about her and Avengers shouldn’t be her first household. Then we use action-packed footage to get to the place where Black Widow fought the dangerous boys and jumped off an exploding structure. Natasha also reveals that we all have to choose what the world demands from us and who we really are, at an undetermined time in the future.

The TV industry reveals that Nathasa will return to Russia and practice in the Purple Room to be the KGB killer and find out who the hero really is. Black Widow is definitely someone who fights for justice, is devoted to the Avengers and can give his life in defense, and in the new film we will keep track of his beautiful victim in Avengers: Endgame. So if you watch the brand new trailer, all the parts that Black Widow used to have together with his household earlier than Avengers will bring it back to Avengers.

New Black Widow Trailer:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lTL3OZkVMHQ (/ embed)