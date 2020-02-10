New Amsterdam's Life and Death Crash - What Happens After It?

Advertisement

TVLine hits spool in the biggest finals of the TV season “What Occurs Below?”

New Amsterdam ended its season as a freshman by putting a number of lives at risk. Because the finale came to a detailed here, the ambulance was t-boxed with Max, his wife Georgia and their new child, child Luna, and Docs Helen Sharpe and Lauren Bloom by a stolen ambulance. Max was able to stroll away with his daughter in her arms before the accident, but the prospects for the three girls in his life were bleak: the impact of the accident made Lauren fly over the windshield, whereas it was an unconscious one Georgia acted rolled on a stretcher. In the meantime, Helen’s whereabouts are unknown, and since we noticed that someone was lying under a black sheet, please think of us anxiously.

“All the questions you have about this, like” Why haven’t we seen Sharpe? Who is under the sheet Is Bloom Useless? Will Georgia make it? “All of these are questions everyone would like to ask,” director and producer Peter Horton told TVLine during a Submit Mortem questionnaire. Creator David Schulner also confirmed that “one of our key bodies is useless”.

So who will survive the terrible crash and who will perish? Watch the cliffhanger that ends under again and cast your vote!

