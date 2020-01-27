Advertisement

Holocaust survivors in the United Kingdom and a Second World War veteran warned that the lessons of the atrocities that had taken place were forgotten because they marked the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz.

More than a dozen Holocaust and Genocide survivors, as well as Boris Johnson, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as well as leading political and religious figures, attended the national commemorative event in Westminster on Holocaust Memorial Day (HMD). It was one of 10,000 events to mark the day across the UK.

Lily Ebert, who was in her early teens when she was sent to Auschwitz, renewed her calls for future generations to remember the past. “Some people are very interested in the Holocaust, but not enough. Even today, a lot of people don’t know… We (survivors), only a few are still alive and they are already as many Holocaust deniers, ”she said.

“Heritage is very important. Why am I telling my story? People should know that something like this should never happen again. That humans can and are ready to do this to other humans. “

Arek Hersh, A survivor who lost 81 family members and who has an MBE for voluntary Holocaust education services said: “Some people forgot about it a few years ago. But I keep going to schools, universities and so on … I’m just doing the job. For me it is very important to remember this, I lost my whole family and I am the only one who came to England. “

The Duchess of Cambridge speaks to survivors of the Holocaust and genocide after the Westminster Memorial. Photography: Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Born in Poland, Hersh was deported by the Nazis to a concentration camp at the age of 11, then transferred to a number of others before being taken to Auschwitz. He was released in Theresienstadt in May 1945 and was one of the children of Windermere – 300 survivors who were brought to the Lake District after the Holocaust.

Ian Forsyth, a Second World War veteran who was among the first troops to liberate Bergen-Belsen in April 1945, said he feared the lessons of the Holocaust could not be remembered: “I spend my life going around schools to talk to whoever wants to listen, but unfortunately, it’s difficult for someone who hasn’t been there, who hasn’t seen any concentration camps. It is very difficult for people who live miles away to understand what is going on and it is our job to make sure of it. “

Forsyth said he couldn’t believe it had been 75 years since the camps were liberated: “It’s like yesterday. The dreams are yesterday, they still haunt me. It took me by surprise and it changed my whole life because I couldn’t believe that human beings could be like that. “

The event also commemorated the 25th anniversary of the Srebrenica genocide, where around 8,000 Muslim men and boys over the age of 12 were murdered. Genocide survivors in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur were present.

Speaking at the ceremony at Central Hall in Westminster, Johnson said, “As Prime Minister, I promise we will preserve this truth forever. I will make sure that we build a national center for the Holocaust and the memorial so that future generations can never doubt what happened. “

Joe Twilley, communications manager at the Holocaust Memorial Trust, said the theme for this year’s commemorative event was to come together. “We are thinking of times in history when individuals have taken steps to unite with those facing persecution, prejudice or genocide.

Ebert described her childhood as “very protected,” but said that it quickly collapsed after the Nazis invaded Hungary in the spring of 1944. Her family was robbed of valuables and forced to wear clothes. gold stars. They were transferred to a ghetto where several families were placed in one room, then transferred again to another ghetto, before being forced to board a train to Auschwitz.

Auschwitz-Birkenau was the largest of all the Nazi camps, where around 1.1 million people were murdered.

“It was a hot day in July 1944. In a cabin, they put about 70, 80 people; man, woman, children, babies. They put two buckets, one with water and one for human waste. It was so crowded. You cannot describe this. The smell, the heat, the noise of crying babies. You can’t describe what it really was, ”said Ebert.

Ebert said there was at least one thing she wanted people to learn from her: “We have to be tolerant of each other. If someone is different from us, it doesn’t mean that we are better or worse. No matter the color of our skin, our nationality or our religion. One thing to remember is that with all human beings, our blood is red. When you cut us, it hurts. “

