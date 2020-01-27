Nets Ignore Trump's Second Day of Defense, Gush for Bolton Book

Advertisement

Monday was the second day of President Trump’s defense in the Senate removal trial and it was the first full day for his legal team to present their factual arguments for the acquittal. However, the evening news reports from ABC, CBS and NBC chose not to broadcast their arguments, as they did with House Democrats. Instead, they chose to disregard the defense in favor of relying on the allegations reported in the appropriately scheduled leak of former national security adviser John Bolton’s book which failed to yet been published.

Of their almost 12 minutes of time spent on all issues related to dismissal (11:51), only two minutes and 37 seconds (22%) were allocated to arguments made by Trump’s legal team on the Senate floor. . The rest was devoted to gushing out of Bolton’s book and how he “turned upside down” the trial and the things related to it.

ABC World News Tonight allowed two minutes and 33 seconds for the charge, of which only 44 seconds (28%) allowed the legal team to defend themselves for hours, who still had hours. With anchor David Muir touting the book as a “bomb,” senior congress correspondent Mary Bruce began her report by showing a video of “John Bolton, smiling and greeting the cameras this morning after interrupting the dismissal procedure. “

According to her, “(The book) directly contradicts what the President’s Defense team’s argument. “

More on CBS Evening News, they focused on dismissal the most by spending more than six minutes (6:12) on the subject. But over those six minutes, they only covered Trump’s legal team for 34 seconds, or only 9% of the airtime.

“An explosive statement by former Trump national security adviser blinded Senate Republicans and cast doubt on the president’s hopes for a speedy recall trial.Said Norah O’Donnell at the top of the segment. Congress chief Nancy Cordes began her report by stating, “President Trump denied today the bomb threatening to detonate his case. “

Despite the facts that Trump’s lawyer Michael Purpura showed during his visit on Monday in relation to numerous scheduled meeting cases, the President of Ukraine had no preconditions and no other exculpatory information at 14 hours. hour, Cordes added that the book “confirms what other witnesses have said and goes against claims the President’s Defense Team continued to make today. “

CBS also failed to reveal that they belonged to the same parent company as the publisher of Bolton’s book, Simon & Schuster.

As for NBC Nightly News, they were outlier. They spent three minutes and six seconds on the charge, and more than a third of that time (1:16) was spent on arguments by Trump’s legal team. “President’s attorneys speaking to senators in room today, but elephant not in room“Said White House chief correspondent Hallie Jackson. “John Bolton and his explosive book falling like a grenade in the words of a source close to the White House. “

Regarding the New York Times report on the manuscript of the book, on which the networks based their report, Jackson admitted: “NBC News did not see it.” She also noted the suspicious moment: “(The book) became available to pre-order the same day the report was released …”

Monday was the day Trump’s legal team made its strongest case for the acquittal. Unfortunately, liberal broadcast networks had a brilliant new ball that caught their attention.

The transcripts are below, click on “expand” to read:

ABC World News tonight

January 27, 2020

6:36:03 p.m. East

DAVID MUIR: But we’re moving on to the other news tonight, and this explosive report involving former national security adviser John Bolton and President Trump. Will it upset the impeachment trial? Will this lead to witnesses? The New York Times reported on Bolton’s book project. And in the document, Bolton says the president told him that the suspension of aid to Ukraine was linked to the investigations into Joe Biden. Tonight, the chair has responded and what senators are now saying about possible witnesses to the trial this evening. Mary Bruce on the hill again tonight.

(Cut the video)

(…)

MARY BRUCE: The President’s former national security adviser, John Bolton, smiling and waving to the cameras this morning after interrupting the removal process.

(…)

BRUCE: According to the New York Times, Bolton writes in his next book that President Trump has personally told him that he wants to continue to freeze nearly $ 400 million in security aid until Ukraine helps investigate his rivals, including Joe Biden. This directly contradicts the argument of the President’s defense team.

MICHEAL PURPURA: There was no link between security assistance and investigations.

BRUCE: Today, the President’s lawyers never mentioned Bolton.

(…)

BRUCE: Bolton’s first-hand account sends a seismic shock to Capitol Hill where senators will have to decide to allow him as a witness.

(…)

BRUCE: But lawyers for the president argue that senators should focus on the evidence from the house investigation and nothing more.

JAY SEKULOW: We’re dealing with transcription evidence. We process publicly available information. We are not dealing with speculation.

(Cup to live)

MUIR: And Mary, you learn this evening that they are now preparing for the possibility of a trial with witnesses, the president’s team?

BRUCE: David, sources tell us that tonight the president’s team is preparing for the very real possibility that Bolton may be called to testify and that she is ready to fight him in court.

CBS Evening News

January 27, 2020

6.36 p.m. 56 s East

NORAH O’DONNELL: Now here in Washington. An explosive statement by former Trump national security adviser blinded Senate Republicans and cast doubt on the president’s hopes for a speedy recall trial. Nancy Cordes with new reports on the probability that there will be witnesses.

(Cut the video)

NANCY CORDES: President Trump today denied the bomb threatening to detonate his case.

(…)

ROPES: The manuscript that was sent to the White House several weeks ago was written by former national security adviser John Bolton. According to the New York Times, Bolton writes in his next book that Trump has told him that he wants to freeze aid to Ukraine until the authorities there help investigate the Bidens. This confirms what other witnesses have said and goes against the claims that the President’s defense team continued to make today.

MICHEAL PURPURA (President Trump’s legal team): There was no link between security assistance and investigations.

ROPES: The White House today warned that Trump would seek to prevent Bolton from testifying by asserting executive privilege.

(…)

ROPES: Some Republicans have predicted that the pressure to hear witnesses at this trial will increase.

(…)

CORDS: Others have rejected Bolton’s request.

(…)

CORDES: Today, the defense team turned to Ken Starr, whose investigations contributed to the removal of President Clinton.

(…)

(Cup to live)

ROPES: Three Senate Republicans reiterated today that they support hearing witnesses and a fourth potential, Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania is trying to present his GOP colleagues a potential exchange for one. Bolton’s testimony in exchange for the testimony of a witness they want to hear about.

(…)

NBC Nightly News

January 27, 2020

7:09:50 p.m. East

LESTER HOLT: But for now, we want to turn to this John Bolton bomb allegation when President Trump’s legal team presented its second day of argument in the impeachment trial, the president denies the book’s claims to come from Bolton who contradict his defense. With more on this, here is Hallie Jackson.

(Cut the video)

JACKSON: The President’s attorneys speaking to senators in the room today, but not the elephant in the room. John Bolton and his explosive book falling like a grenade in the words of a source close to the White House.

Former national security adviser reportedly said president explicitly linked military aid to Ukraine to investigations of political rivals like Bidens, New York Times Bolton manuscript quoted several sources who reviewed the project. NBC News did not see it, the president today repeatedly denying the allegation.

(…)

JACKSON: But the president’s allies reject Bolton, who the president said he fired last year, as a disgruntled opportunist looking to sell his book. It became available for pre-order the same day the report was released, although Bolton’s assistants deny any coordination.

(…)

JACKSON: The President’s attorneys making only an indirect reference to the second day of their opening arguments.

JAY SEKULOW (President Trump’s Legal Team): We don’t deal with speculation.

(…)

