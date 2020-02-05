Netflix 'LOCKE & KEY Premiere' Feels Like Home (9/10)

Advertisement

Credit: Netflix

Credit: Netflix

Locke & Key: Season 1, Episode 1, “Welcome to Matheson”

Directed by Michael Morris

Written by Joe Hill and Aron Eli Coleite

Actors Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Jackson Robert Scott, Petrice Jones and Laysla De Oliveira.

Broadcast on Netflix February 7

Rama rating: 9 out of 10

After almost a decade of false start and in development hell, Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez were Locke & Key makes it onto the small screen this week via Netflix.

Yes, really this time. All 10 episodes of the first season fall away immediately and are ready to digest. If you are not familiar with the story, you can summarize it as follows: Locke & Key focuses on the Locke family after their father was murdered by a student and they move into their old family property, which holds dark secrets with magic keys that unlock them in various ways.

The first episode, “Welcome to Matheson”, plays on the title of the first volume of “Welcome to Lovecraft” (probably named after Richard Matheson, the author of “The Omega Man”, so not exactly on the nose) the audience locks in a kids and their special features of how Cherry Glazerr’s “Wasted Nun” plays. We see Bode (Scott, who also starred in the Hulu pilot) with this enthusiasm and creativity, Kinsey (Jones) and her easygoing attitude as a teenager, Tyler (Jessup) and his need to establish himself as an alpha since his father was killed has been. Her mother Nina (Stanchfield) suffers from her own trauma and experiences the murder of her husband and her own attack, which we undertook before the first five minutes of the episode.

Credit: Netflix

It is a solid crash course for those who are not yet familiar with the IDW series. However, if you’re looking for a direct adjustment, you’d better stick to the books. What the Netflix showrunners (one of which is Meredith Averil of The Haunting of Hill House) changes in the end doesn’t stop viewers from the kind of magic and horror the show offers their viewers, and is aimed at fans of the kind of stories that represent and tell the books tell. Stories about family, loss and obviously the demons that live next to us even if they only inhabit the wells.

Upon arrival at the new accommodation, secrets emerge again as the children wonder why everyone in the new town of Matheson knows their name. Duncan Locke (Aaron Ashmore) introduces the children to their parents’ house. We get a feel for how much Kinsey and Tyler were close to their father, although Kinsey is a little more loving towards him. We’ll soon be directed to a flashback of Sam Lesser’s (Thomas Mitchel Barnet) murder of Rendell Locke asking for answers to Key House. Soon after, the real secret emerges when Bode hears a suspicious voice from the well and if it’s one thing we’ve learned from previous experience, that’s never a good thing.

Credit: Netflix

Obviously, the changes are noticed from the start; There is no Al Grubb and Tyler is the most radical departure from his cartoon character. There are a lot of simplifications in the story, but at the same time it’s about who the characters are. They are accessible even if the first episode knocks many of them out of the game at once. There are the locks, six of them are right there, and then there are schoolmates, Sam and Dodge. It quickly becomes overwhelming.

Outside of the Locke kids, Laysla De Oliveira does a career performance as Dodge, which could be the show’s breakout star, but also has a lot of characters right outside the door, but does a great job of standing out with her viciousness and coming forth tones. The large ensemble doesn’t prevent you from enjoying the first episode, but it doesn’t get easier from here.

With a creative team that gave fans shows like Bates Motel and The Haunting of Hill House, the sound – even the music – feels like home, but some parts like Stranger Things-Lite for those Diehards who want more of it appear the darker elements of the original story. The keymakers and prop masters do an excellent job of forging the keys to the show, especially the Anywhere Key and the subtleties that come from making a bracelet. Really great design work.

Locke & Key It may seem like a familiar story at first, but the hardcore fans who have been craving it for so long understand that the worst is yet to come for the Locke family.