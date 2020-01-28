Advertisement

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu withdrew his request for immunity from prosecution a few hours before parliamentary work began on the subject.

Netanyahu, who was traveling to Washington before the launch of Donald Trump’s long-awaited peace plan, said he had decided “not to let this dirty game go on,” in a statement on his official Facebook page.

The Israeli parliament, the Knesset, was to meet to discuss the formation of a commission to debate the Prime Minister’s request for immunity. It should still meet even after withdrawal.

The Knesset was to largely reject Netanyahu’s request for immunity, which allegedly struck the Prime Minister before the March 2 legislative elections – the third in less than a year. Netanyahu’s Likud party planned to boycott Tuesday’s Knesset session.

Netanyahu’s withdrawal clears the way for legal action against him. He was charged with fraud, breach of trust and corruption in November in three separate cases. He denied any wrongdoing.

“In this fateful hour for the people of Israel, while I am in the United States on a historic mission to draw the permanent borders of Israel and ensure our security for the decades to come, the Knesset should launch another show in the Circus of the Abolition of Immunity, “wrote Netanyahu.

Trump, himself under the cloud of his Senate impeachment trial, seems ready to offer Netanyahu the necessary help in the form of the most generous American peace proposition of all time. The Prime Minister sought to present himself as a world statesman with the qualities required to lead Israel through difficult times. He tried to use his close friendship with Trump as a strategic asset to stay in power.

Netanyahu’s main political opponent, Benny Gantz, who leads the blue-and-white party, said in a statement that Netanyahu “is going to be judged – we must move forward.”

No one can run a country and handle three serious criminal charges of corruption, fraud and breach of trust simultaneously, added Gantz.

Netanyahu and Gantz are expected to face each other in the third round of the national elections after two inconclusive elections in 2019.

Ayman Odeh, leader of the Joint List of Arab Parties in the Israeli Parliament, said: “The way to a trial is paved and no slowing down of diplomatic public relations in the world” would prevent it from being brought to justice.

Netanyahu and Trump were scheduled to meet at the White House on Tuesday for the announcement of the peace plan.

