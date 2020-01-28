Netanyahu rejects the request for immunity against transplantation

Advertisement

Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision opens the way for Israel’s Attorney General to set a date for the Prime Minister’s trial on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust

Published 16:56 PM, January 28, 2020

Updated 4:56 PM, January 28, 2020

Advertisement

JERUSALEM – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday 28 January that he had withdrawn his request for parliamentary immunity against corruption.

The announcement came hours before he would meet President Donald Trump at the White House to unveil a long-awaited US peace plan.

“A few minutes ago I informed the Knesset speaker that I am withdrawing the immunity request,” he said on Facebook. “I am not going to let my political opponents use this issue to disrupt the historical movement I lead.”

The Knesset, the Israeli parliament, was scheduled to vote Tuesday morning to convene a committee to debate and ultimately decide on the request.

The opponents of Netanyahu had already gathered a majority in the legislature to refuse him immunity.

His decision on Tuesday paves the way for the Israeli Attorney General to proceed and set a date for the Prime Minister’s trial on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

On March 2, Netanyahu is looking for re-election in a general election that places his right-wing Likud against the centrist blue and white party in what is likely to be a tight match.

“In this fateful moment for the people of Israel, while I am in the US on a historical mission to form Israel’s final borders and to guarantee our safety for future generations, there is another open-ended immunity circus show in the Knesset,” said Netanyahu.

Netanyahu denies the charges against him and says he is the victim of a politically motivated witch hunt. – Rappler.com

.

Advertisement