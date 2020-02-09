Neil Gaimans Sandman receives series order from Netflix

Advertisement

In the end, Hollywood is able to beat Sandman. Netflix confirmed on July 1 that Warner Bros. TV has reached an agreement to adjust what is considered Neil Gaiman’s most popular comedian e-book opus.

UPDATE (July 1st): Netflix has confirmed that the Sandman has ordered a first season of “10 episodes (plus one)”. The official line is as follows: “A wealthy mix of contemporary fable and dark fantasy, in which modern fiction, historical drama and legend are seamlessly interwoven. The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, while mending the cosmic. and human – mistakes he made in his huge existence. “

“We are delighted to be complicit with the sensible group of Neil Gaiman, David S. Goyer and Allan Heinberg to finally bring Neil’s legendary comic book collection The Sandman to life on screen,” said Channing Dungey, VP, Authentic Series, Netflix. “From its wealthy characters and storylines to its intricately constructed worlds, we’re excited to create an epic, authentic collection that plunges deep into this multi-layered universe loved by followers around the world.”

The DC Comics property has been in hell of improvement for many years (sure, plural for many years). The (failed) studio tries again to get a film version from the lower dates in the 1990s. “I would hardly see a Sandman film as a nasty Sandman film,” Gaiman told Comedian-Con’s followers in 2007 before including. We want someone who is as obsessed with the material as Peter Jackson with Lord of the Rings or Sam Raimi with Spider-Man. “

The focus of recent attention has shifted to a possible TV adaptation, mainly as a result of Gaiman’s exploding presence on the small display, the American gods (on Starz), good omens (on Amazon) and Sandman founder Lucifer (when entering) Coincidentally, the last season (Netflix) is enough.

Allan Heinberg (The Catch, Gray’s Anatomy) will write and act as a showrunner for the collection. Gaiman and David Goyer (Constantine, Flashforward) will act as executive producers.