Advertisement

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia are not only two of the most stunning people in the industry, but also one of the most adorable couples in Tinsel Town. The duo secretly closed the knot in May 2018 and the wedding pictures were breathtaking to say the least.

The couple is gifted with a beautiful daughter, Mehr, and just like all other fond parents, they are too attached to her. How can we forget the emotional post Dhupia posted on her Twitter account last November?

Remember that?:

Advertisement

Happy 1st birthday, our little angel … my heart is so full of love … I don’t know what I can give you, but you gave me the best gift of my life, the gift of motherhood. May God bless you … Guru More Karein

– Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia)

November 18, 2019

How can we forget Bedi’s father, Bishan Bedi, who unveiled his granddaughter’s first picture with a Twitter post? If you missed it, take a look:

U Little Beauty MORE … another lifeline for grandparents … Both maternal and paternal … Aren’t we blessed …? !! Yes, everything from Guru’s MORE Only. GodBless Little One. Welcome to this trip. Determined by the almighty WaheGuru. !! pic.twitter.com/LtPYr9lG82

– Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi)

November 20, 2018

And now Dhupia has another warm post for the love of her life and husband, Angad Bedi, who is now a year younger. The actress wrote on her Instagram account: “Happy Birthday” for the love of my life … how is it possible to love you more and more every day … but I do. I really do! I wish I would wake up with your kisses every day and mine with you unless you got an early call. (Sic)

Look here:

Bedi and Dhupia also like to share cool and honest pictures of each other on their Twitter and Instagram accounts. Look at her!

Find out about the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new noon apps for Android and iOS to get the latest updates