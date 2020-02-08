Advertisement

Neetu Kapoor shared an old photo of himself with actor Rishi Kapoor’s husband and called it a lifelong friendship. Neetu went on Instagram on Friday night and shared a black and white photo of herself with Rishi from her younger days. She labeled the picture: “Lifelong relationship friendship.” Isn’t that adorable?

The picture shows the star couple smiling at the camera as the actress puts her arms around Rishi. The picture has already received more than fifty thousand likes. Try it now!

For the uninitiated, the two worked together in films such as “Khel Khel Mein”, “Rafoo Chakkar”, “Kabhie Kabhie”, “Amar Akbar Anthony”, “Duniya Meri Jeb Mein”, “Zehreela Insaan” and “Zinda Dil”. , “Doosra Aadmi”, “Anjane Mein” and “Jhoota Kahin Ka”.

Advertisement

Neetu and Rishi married in 1980. After their marriage, the two starred in films such as “Love Aaj Kal”, “Do Dooni Chaar” and “Besharam”.

For the unversed, Rishi Kapoor, who was discharged from a Delhi hospital last week, was admitted to a Mumbai hospital with viral fever, a family-friendly source said on Thursday. The 67-year-old, who was transferred to a Mumbai hospital on Monday when the actor said on Twitter that he was back home, was “doing well,” the Kapoor family insider said.

Kapoor had previously told PTI: “I have an infection that is being treated. Nothing dramatic. The pollution helped, I think.” The actor recently announced his next project, a remake of the Hollywood film The Intern, along with Deepika Padukone.

Find out about the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new noon apps for Android and iOS to get the latest updates

With input from IANS