NEBULA # 1 delves into your invisible past (and THANOS Connections)

Advertisement

Photo credit: Marvel Comics

Photo credit: Marvel Comics

Advertisement

fog is one of the most surprising breakout stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe – but their story in Marvel Comics is even more complex and harrowing. And from February 12, the classic comic book version of the figure will come into the limelight in a limited series by Vita Ayala and Claire Roe.

How fog Ayala breaks into her own solo series and leads her through a rabbit hole into her past, which illuminates her upbringing and tense comic connection to the Mad Titan Thanos – and a still unknown character from her collective history.

Newsarama spoke to Ayala Fog # 1‘s dismissal to deal with the motivations, the status quo and their place in the Marvel Cosmic wing of the cyberpunk outlaw.

Newsarama: Vita, many fans know Nebula from her role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – and her story in comics is just as varied and complex. What is Nebula’s status quo in this solo series?

Vita Ayala

Credit: Vita Ayala

Vita Ayala: Nebula’s status quo in this series is that she is a villain. And a pretty gnarly one at that! My basis for what she not only wants but likes to do to get what she wants is to remember that not long ago she literally raised shiploads of dead gods to terrorize the universe and to force Gamora to fight them. Nebula is rough at best, awkward and fatal at worst! Which is always a fun place to start …

NRAMA: The invitation to Fog # 1 mentions “one of the most feared bounty hunters in the galaxy,” and future requests make it sound like she’s on the run. What can you tell us about who’s after her and why?

Photo credit: Marvel Comics

Ayala: All I can say without spoiling anything is that the person chasing the fog is relentless. They are as ruthless and dangerous as they are, and what makes this more dangerous is that it is not personal to them. There are no emotions that can play out or stand in the way of their mission. They feel called to do this.

NRAMA: In the MCU, Nebula has received an extensive character sheet that was not examined as often in comics. What topics do you bring into this series that Nebula fans will recognize – and what characterizes the core of the Nebula comic?

Photo credit: Marvel Comics

Ayala: What the team wanted to bring to the character that is recognizable to those familiar with the MCU version are these points of humor and sympathy. Don’t worry about it, Nebula is still a tough job, but we wanted to take up the gist of the “why” here to convey to people the humanity with which they can identify and hold on.

But the fog of the comics is very different from the fog of the MCU. Their story is different, how they interact with the universe is different, their motivations are different … what we want to convey is the same feeling of connection, while maintaining the context of the character in the comics.

NRAMA: We know that another Thanos-like character will appear on the street. How does Nebula’s relationship with her “father” Thanos contribute to this story?

Photo credit: Marvel Comics

Ayala: Your relationship in the comics is very different from that in the MCU, and I would like to emphasize that.

In the comics, Nebula claims to be related to the crazy Titan, but he rejects it. She is constantly trying to “prove” herself to Thanos by becoming more villainous, which has been a big part of her light as a character so far. We wanted to give a reason why she could do this here.

NRAMA: One of the most striking aspects of Nebula’s modern incarnation is how her cybernetics works – there is almost a body horror aspect that is even highlighted in Jen Bartel’s cover for Fog # 1, How does this idea come into this story and your vision of the figure?

Photo credit: Marvel Comics

Ayala: I wanted to play with what it means to be expanded so deeply and massively. It is not specifically stated on the page, but one of the things I had in mind when writing is what counts as part of you? What makes a person who he is and how much of it is related not only to his physical body but also to his story? Does your cybernetics play a vital role in making it what it is – the fog we know and we like to hate – or is it what it is despite all this?

I saw it less as body horror than as exploration of singularity. I’m a cyberpunk lover at heart, and body mod stuff really speaks to me.

Claire Roe does an incredible job by really highlighting how cybernetics fit organically into the fog (as a body and as a character).

Photo credit: Marvel Comics

Ultimately, I think for me (I can’t speak for the rest of the team) cybernetics is part of the Nebula identity, not because I think it’s cool, but because it interacts with them. They are not like clothes, this is optional, they are part of how they see their own bodies in the world, even if they were not born for them.

NRAMA: You mentioned Claire Roe, artist of fog, She has a style that is at home in a science fiction story. What makes her the perfect employee for this story?

Ayala: Listen honestly, Claire is the perfect co-worker for every story!

Photo credit: Marvel Comics

But in any case, Claire has this incredible sense of space things that makes this project an absolute joy when you watch her at work. I don’t know exactly what her background looks like, how much science fiction she uses, but if I had to guess, I would say a lot.

I can refer to certain stories / films / shows and not only does she immediately know what I mean, but she knows how to translate the mood into our own story. She has a really incredible ability to know which elements – science material, realism, etc. – work best together in one scene and when to ignore all the elements that would be taken away.

I have already said that, but her acting and gesturing work is so phenomenal! It justifies this stupid man’s cosmic story. I think the spaceships and cyborgs and all that because people feel real, the action feels impressive and the environment gives them weight.

To be honest, she is one of the best artists working today!

Photo credit: Marvel Comics

NRAMA: What is your favorite activity for which it was drawn? fog so far?

Ayala: Every time we look at Nebula up close because she scoffs or is an idiot, I’m so happy. There is also a page in the middle of the third issue with Ballista Grimm (but not Nebula) that I had to sit down for a long minute. (Laughing)

Photo credit: Marvel Comics

NRAMA: fog is planned for five editions. What opportunities and challenges does a limited series format offer when you start an ongoing series like you did recently with Morbius?

Ayala: I think the biggest challenge for a limited series is getting an audience to get involved while it comes out as a single. As you find your way around, the bow has ended for the people who trust your story, who tell enough to invest monthly. But I understand that on your part, too, because it’s difficult – you don’t know that a book is coming out, or you’re missing a copy, or you want to wait because it can be cheaper to buy. No shadow for people waiting, just confirmation that the creative team never really knows if people dug what we did. (Laughing)

In terms of opportunities, I’m actually a big fan of short stories. Even with a running series, I approach each sheet as its own complete story. The difference to a Mini is that I can’t wait for any elements, just the here and now.

With fogThere was a particular question / idea I wanted to investigate and I built on it. It was the same with Morbius. And because I had more problems there, I had to deal with the next question / idea!

Photo credit: Marvel Comics

But I see that as a good thing! Swing around the fences in this story and think of something else and repeat everything!

NRAMA: Can we expect more Marvel Cosmic stuff from you? Is there a certain part of this corner of the Marvel universe that you’re really connected to? fog?

Ayala: I absolutely like cosmic and space stories and I could write Nebula forever if I had the chance. (Laughing)

If there was ever an opportunity for me to tell more cosmic stories, I would love it!

Photo credit: Marvel Comics

NRAMA: Conclusion: What can Nebula fans expect when they launch this breakout series?

Ayala: Fun! This book made me laugh several times (all Claire’s brilliance), and the action is so dynamic and tough!

This is not a spoiler because it was on a requested cover, but we get flashbacks to Nebula when it appears, and she’s a real wild creature.

To be honest, if someone picks up on that, they can expect a book that shows you the essence of a character and shows how it ticks, but does so that you roar and pound around in your place if it did Movie.