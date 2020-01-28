Advertisement

Today, January 27, is considered “NCT 127 Day”, and the K-pop boyband celebrates accordingly. NCT 127 has announced a new album and released a new single.

The upcoming effort is called Neo Zone and is due out on March 6. NCT 127, second in the general classification, it follows the regular-irregular feature film of 2018 and the We We Superhuman EP of last year.

In anticipation, NCT 127 shares an evasive ballad called “Dreams Come True”. The song is associated with a clip which is literally a dream come true for the fans because it presents the return of Jungwoo. The band member has been on hiatus since last year due to health concerns, although rumors of his return started surfacing earlier this month.

Check out “Dreams Come True” below, followed by a short behind-the-scenes clip on “NCT 127 Day”.

NCT 127 has a few tour dates in 2020, mostly in Japan, and you can get your concert tickets here.

