NCIS 'Ziva has returned to deliver a warning! What happens after that?

Advertisement

SIMILAR POSTS

TVLine hits rewind at the biggest finals of the TV season “What Occurs Below?” And then invite you to predict the cliffhanger results.

Ziva David most unexpectedly appeared in the NCIS season 16 finale. But will she only be completely happy with Gibbs? Would child father DiNozzo present himself so effectively? Or is it just another invention of Boss’ creativity for more than 90% of TVLine readers?

After Gibbs had bought the wind of a Canada-based opioid racket from the gray market in a case when the season ended, he retired to his basement, the place (the lifeless) is all within you ” to help. Moments after Diane disappeared up the stairs, Ziva appeared on them and paused, whereupon she went in the direction of her former boss.

Advertisement

“Hiya, Gibbs. No time for politeness – you are in danger … “, she said. When she noticed his surprised (?) Silence, she added:” Fine, don’t you want to say one? “

“Ziva” (or “Zeever” if you insist on being that particular person) was Gibbs’ only answer that appeared earlier than the light of the season, and his mouth dropped a faint smile on the daughter, which apparently again returned to his life.

How “again” is Ziva and thinking that NCIS alum Cote de Pablo has just been confirmed for the premiere of season 17 (broadcast on September 24)? Did she “come back from the lifeless” to see Gibbs or will she connect with other former colleagues again? What about Tony?

Review Ziva’s return above, then vote for what you think will happen later.