NCIS: New Orleans adds Charles Michael Davis before moving on Sunday

The originals alum Charles Michael Davis has returned to the Huge Simple with a common position in the collection on CBS ‘NCIS: New Orleans.

Beginning with the March 8 episode that begins on Sunday, Davis will play Quentin Carter, a “charming, familiar, even rightly high-spirited” agent who will move from Pleasure to NOLA’s job.

As such, he will help fill the void left by special agent Christopher “Nation Mouse” Lasalle, who was shockingly killed in six episodes of season six.

“We knew we wanted someone to get the group going – and pleasure (played by Scott Bakula),” NCIS said: Christopher Silber, New Orleans government producer, TV Insider, who broke the casting information. “Quentin has gone through this historical past by moving from publisher to publisher, doing nice things, but then upsetting someone and moving again.”

Along with his appearance as Marcel from The Originals, Zane Anders is performed in Chicago P.D., For the Folks, Gray’s Anatomy, The Recreation and Youthful.

NCIS: Orleans has not been seen since mid-December and will resume its sixth season on February 16 – in a brand new time slot on Sunday at September 10. – with an episode in which the group grows when Sebastian becomes unreachable Undercover as a new addition.

