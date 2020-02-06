NCIS: Los Angeles: Medalion Rahimi joins the regular series as Fatima

Advertisement

A year after her NCIS: Los Angeles debut, Medalion Rahimi was promoted to the collection of the high-octane CBS drama, in which she performed Agent Fatima Namazi in particular. Our sister website Deadline reported on the improvement for the first time.

Rahimi made her NCIS: LA debut a little more than a year in the past, in the first half of a two-part set, where the group was looking for a terrorist cell that was thought to be preparing for an upcoming attack. She has performed eight times since then, not too long ago in the November 10 episode when the group crashed a video game streamer’s social gathering to fix the theft of an underwater drone.

It will appear from March 1st.

The Los Angeles-based actress’s previous TV title embodies ABC’s short-lived episodes “Star-Crossed”, “The Catch” and of course “NCIS” and “NCIS: New Orleans” (although she has completely different characters).

NCIS: Los Angeles will resume season 11 on Sunday, February 16. In this episode, the group investigates the murder of a naval war engineer on a spoken poem occasion, while Callen asks Nell to help him find Anna Kolchek’s whereabouts worldwide.

