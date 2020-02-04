Advertisement

NBC’s Days of Our Lives (DOOL) spoilers indicate that Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) has finally opened her arms and heart Personality? So far he has been a pretty dangerous figure in Salem. But could Sarah’s influence change him or make him one of the “good guys”? Here’s what you need to know.

In a new interview with Soap Opera Digest, Paul Telfer, who plays Xander Cook for the hit NBC soap, says that while his character shows a “softer” side of his character, he doesn’t expect him to change overall. That’s because, although he’s in love with Sarah, Xander still has a job for Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston).

Paul tells the publication: “I know it’s such a cliché, especially a soap cliché, that a good woman’s love misleads the bad boy to the good, but that’s not really what Sarah did.” It’s not Sarah’s love that made Xander a better person. It is Xander’s wish to become someone someone like Sarah who might have improved him as a person by chance. “

In any case, be assured that Sarah loves the man despite all his mistakes. But at the end of the day, Xander will have to make a decision. Does he want to continue the work that the family patriarch of Kiriakis has given him, or does he want to start from scratch with his own family life? Of course the fans of “Days of Our Lives” will soon find out!

Don't forget that "Days of Our Lives" is broadcast on weekdays from Monday to Friday on the ABC network. Take a look at your local deals for times. In the meantime, leave us a comment with your thoughts.