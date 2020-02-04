Advertisement

NBC’s Days of Our Lives (DOOL) spoilers indicate that this is a special day for an actor in the long-running series. Wally Kurth, who plays Justin Kiriakis, started his run in the series 33 years ago today. The actors have marked the occasion as well as the actor himself. Here’s what you need to know:

NBC spoiler “Days of Our Life”: Co-Star Love

An account called Wally Kurth Fans shared a video that started with a heartfelt message from Bill Hayes, who plays Doug Williams on the show. Hayes praised Kurth’s acting skills as well as his singing voice. We have to dig a little bit for videos! We have never heard him sing before. That was not all.

On February 3, 1987, Wally started his day career! Congratulations & TY for sharing your talent with us! Bill Hayes & Freddie Smith wish you all the best with w / fans. @wallykurth pic.twitter.com/dOwQnqlQXS

– Fans of Wally Kurth (@of_kurth) February 3, 2020

Freddie Smith, who plays his son Sonny Kiriakis, was also there. The written message appears on a video in which Smith congratulates his TV father on the business for over three decades. As with Hayes, Smith was full of praise for the actor’s abilities. He also said he was one of Freddie’s favorite people in the world before speaking a little about how Kurth had an impact on his own career. Check the video below to see the news in full. But that was not the only thing that marked the occasion.

NBC spoiler “Days of our Life”: flashback

In addition, an account called Those Where the Days has shared a collection of photos of the actor. Kurth retweeted her and told a little about it. It turned out that these pictures were on the set from day one. It’s a rare glimpse into the beginning of a career that fans are sure to want to see. Coincidentally, Kurth also gave an interview where he talked a little about the drama his character has been dealing with lately. There’s definitely a lot to do for the actor.

Hahaha. This was my first day at work. A rare Saturday band day. Top made of. Prepare for what will come. But I never thought I would go on an incredible 33-year roller coaster ride in Soaps. https://t.co/9I36LMzwwf

– Wally Kurth (@wallykurth) February 3, 2020

We have to say that he did a great job on the show with his post-time jump stories. He had to play a lot of emotions and prevail against Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) to achieve justice. While this wasn’t the way he wanted it to be, there are still many crazy developments ahead. Stay tuned!

NBC spoiler “Days of our life”: double duty

If you want to see Kurth in action elsewhere, select “General Hospital”. He plays Ned Quartermaine on the series. Given the recent developments in Port Charles, we will surely see many of him nearby. His family business is currently involved in a stock war involving a crazy woman (Nelle Benson, played by Chloe Lanier), a baby swap, and a cult leader (Shiloh, played by Coby Ryan McLaughline). Ned’s daughter Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) recently returned with a ton of her own luggage. We wish the actor many more years a day.

