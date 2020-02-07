NBC spoiler “Days of our Lives”: Star Camila Banus returns to vlogging

Advertisement

NBC’s “Days of Our Lives” (DOOL) spoilers find that it’s back! And as far as we can tell, it’s better than ever. Camila Banus, best known for her role as Gabi Hernandez DiMera, returns to vlogging. The stunning actress would like to share all her beauty secrets, tricks and tips on her YouTube account. It’s been well over a year since she posted her last video. Here’s what you need to know:

Camila shared a video of herself on her Instagram account and the post entitled “NEW VIDEO on my @ youtube channel! This video is meant to introduce me to everyone who is interested in me – thank you for those of you who know me and support me – and in the hope that I can create more content for all of you Swipe the link to this video and if you like it, please share it! “

Needless to say, it didn’t take long for Camila’s fans to respond to her clip. Some of them left comments like, “I love your video! Very pretty! I am a longtime fan! You are a great actress! “And” I am very happy that you are back on YouTube! It was in sight for a long time. You are such a beautiful woman, Camila. “

Another fan wrote: “I love the Gabi DiMera figure, it gives the DiMeras a new meaning. You are clearly a very talented and beautiful young actress. I can’t wait to see more of you on and off the screen. Good luck with Vlogging! “

Another fan wrote: "I love the Gabi DiMera figure, it gives the DiMeras a new meaning. You are clearly a very talented and beautiful young actress. I can't wait to see more of you on and off the screen. Good luck with Vlogging! "