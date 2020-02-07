Advertisement

The spoilers from NBC ‘Days of Our Lives’ (DOOL) are annoyed that there seem to be many fans who would like to see Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) and Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) try their love again. In fact, many viewers believe that they should not only get together again, but also belong together. Here’s what you need to know:

Although Brady was obviously very hesitant to do anything with Kristen, he slowly but surely fell in love with her. Kristen gave birth to her child before the tragedy happened. And now it seems like the stars have aligned to reunite, for better or for worse.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JsgMtGm14lk (/ embed)

Advertisement

NBC spoiler “Days of our Lives”: Should Kristen and Brady get together again? Fans speak out

Actress Stacy Haiduk, who also plays Kristen DiMera for the hit NBC soap, has shared a clip of a very tender moment between Kristen and Brady. This prompted many fans to comment on the matter and express their desire to see the couple together again.

Some of the comments included: “YAAAASSSSS #Bristen all the way! There is a Kiriakis / DiMera baby in our future. I need some happy, warm fuzzies !!!! “Along with” That was such an emotional scene. Great spectacle on both parts. Hope that brings the baby back to them. “

Another fan wrote: “I love that. Brady and Kristen are the main reason why I watch” Days of Our Lives “. There’s such a passion, an intensity between them like no other characters on the show. I can’t wait to get her baby back. “

Don’t forget that “Days of Our Lives” airs on weekdays Monday through Friday on the NBC network. Take a look at your local deals for times. In the meantime, leave us a comment with your thoughts. And as always, come back here right now to get the latest news, updates and spoilers on the topics brave and beautiful, young and restless, general hospital and days of our lives. For more royal and celebrity baby news, contact Celeb Baby Laundry.