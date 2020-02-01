Advertisement

NBC’s Days of Our Lives (DOOL) spoilers indicate that Shawn-Douglas Brady (Brandon Beemer) is back. We talked about his upcoming return and it happened on Tuesday, January 28th. The character was in Hong Kong with the exception of a brief return to Claire Brady’s (Olivia Rose Keegan’s) legal situation. What about his return? Here’s what you need to know:

NBC spoiler “Days of our life”: special request

It appears that Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) is the reason for Shawn’s return. After a few questionable steps from “Hope Brady” (Kristian Alfonso), Rafe is worried. He has already started a file on Hope and everything, including all their mistakes, since taking over Salem’s PD.

NBC spoiler “Days of Our Life”: You had a job

For Princess Gina (Alfonso) it has not been smooth sailing since she entered Hope’s life. There is this annoying file in which it lists a lot of mistakes. Not to mention her conflict with Kate DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) and other complications that arise.

Her recent engagement with Rafe was the kicker. The Days of Our Lives spoilers indicate that she has covered her hand, so he called Shawn to deal with the situation. From the moment they spoke to each other, you could see that Shawn was taking Rafe’s concerns seriously. Of course, he thought it was stressful at first. Then, as she is used to, “hope” came to make things interesting.

NBC spoiler “Days of our life”: Hi, mom

She accidentally pounced on Shawn and Rafe. “Hope” was not a happy camper. She accused Rafe of going through her things and stealing from her. Things got so hot that Shawn could intervene if she hadn’t noticed. It was almost strange to see her retreat badly. It got worse when she ended up alone with Shawn.

NBC Spoiler “Days of Our Life”: Seriously?

We cannot stress enough how incapable Gina is. It sounded pitiful throughout the conversation. She claimed that Rafe was almost obsessed and couldn’t deal with the fact that she didn’t want him. Along with her refusal to have dinner with him, this seemed to be the last straw. He played things out much better than she did when “Hope” apologized. But when Rafe came back, Shawn made things clear – this woman is not his mother.

NBC spoiler “Days of our Life”: Forward-Looking

It’s almost funny when someone who hasn’t even been there notices it right away. Yes, we have pointed out how something like this can happen. It just seems so weird that it took everyone so long to worry. However, Shawn’s arrival is the end of Gina. He did it in about five minutes, which literally nobody in Salem could do in a year – he insisted that Hope must have been brainwashed to believe she was Gina. With the alarm and the search for a missing Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) Stefano DiMera (Stephen Nichols) will surely fall next. “Steve Johnson” (Nichols) is about as suspicious as “Hope”, so Salem would have to have the collective IQ of grime in order not to put these pieces together.

