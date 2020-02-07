NBC spoiler “Days of our Lives”: Sarah Horton competes against Kristen DiMera – a fight for her baby

Advertisement

NBC’s Days of Our Lives (DOOL) spoilers are annoyed that Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) and Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) will get pretty ugly in the coming weeks. That’s because it’s going to be a bitter fight for Baby Mickey. Here’s what you need to know:

Sarah Horton doesn’t know that the baby she loved and cared for last year is not her own. This is because her baby died, but was exchanged with Kristen DiMeras (Stacy Haiduk) child. It was a devastating Mother’s Day that Kristen will never forget and is still struggling with.

However, it should come as no surprise to anyone that secrets lead a short life in this city of Salem. Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Kristen DiMera will use her motherly intuition to find that her baby is still healthy and alert and that she was safe in the arms of Sarah Horton and Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) , This will not only make her angry, of course, but will also cause her to come up with a plan to get her baby back.

What does that mean for Sarah? Will she leave Kristen to her child, knowing that this is not her biological child? Not really. She’s been through hell in the past few months and won’t let someone like Kristen DiMera take away the best of what has happened to her in a long time. Of course the fans of “Days of Our Lives” have to register for all the action!

Don't forget that "Days of Our Lives" airs on weekdays Monday through Friday on the NBC network. Take a look at your local deals for times.