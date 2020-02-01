Advertisement

NBC’s Days of Our Lives (DOOL) spoilers indicate that Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) is returning to an old love. And no, we’re not talking about Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) this time. Instead, he would like to say goodbye again to Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker). If all of this sounds familiar, it’s because we’ve walked this path before. Read on for the latest spoilers.

Days of Our Lives spoilers say Nicole admits to Eric that she and Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) are only pretending to be in love to make Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) jealous. At least that’s what they say. Nicole will confess to Eric that she really loves him and that everything she does with Eric is just for show.

NBC spoiler “Days of our Lives”: Nicole and Eric give their love a second chance

The spoilers of “Days of Our Lives” are also annoyed that Eric will feel quite conflict-ridden even in this situation. After all, it becomes difficult for him to see Nicole playing Brady Black, especially when things look too good to be true. Nicole also has a story with Brady, just like she has a story with Eric. As much as she behaves like she’s doing him a favor, she really isn’t an actress, is she? At least Eric doesn’t think she’s one. The other factor, of course, is how Kristen DiMera will react to all of this when she finds Brady and Nicole together. Needless to say, fans need to tune in to find out what’s going to happen next!

