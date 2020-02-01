Advertisement

NBC “Days Of Our Lives” (DOOL) spoilers find that each of you, JJ Deveraux, and his soft brown eyes liked it, but it looks like we won’t get much closer to them. As we all know, poor JJ has been playing the alarm clock lately, which has resulted in him losing the love of his life, Haley Chen (Theia Megia), through a stunt performed by an angry Kristen DiMera (Stacey Haiduk ) I just lost her newborn girl. Haley offered to see the doctor when everything happened.

We recently saw JJ’s reaction to her death and how sadly he complained that he had tragically lost not only one friend but two as well. He then started to start some unhealthy coping mechanisms by becoming dependent on prescription medication. It looks like he wants to get rid of all of this and something tells me that it could start leaving Salem completely. Indeed it will. February sweeps week. No word on how it actually happens, but at the moment we know that it will actually go soon.

NBC spoiler “Days of Our Life”: How? And why?

We know why, he wants to go to rehab. But the question remains, will he actually make it there? Lately, JJ has stuck his nose where it doesn’t belong, and sometimes this turns out to be fatal to beloved characters. He let Lani Price (Sal Stowers) stay in his apartment for a while and while we all know that Lani is currently on the wrong side of Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus), Gabi is deeply protecting her own interests. If she didn’t hesitate to kill Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes), she probably wouldn’t hesitate to cross JJ off if he crossed her wrong. How could that happen? When Lani first came to Eli Grant (Lamon Archey). That’s how it is done.

Gabi would not hesitate to make a curtain for poor YY if he stood in the way of their relationship. But does he go like this? It must not be. If he is serious enough about his stay in rehab, it will likely mean rehab with the option to return in the future. However, Moss could finally cope with JJ and Salen, and that could mean a rewrite. Then we just have to see who may play JJ in the future and what they bring to the table.

Right now we just have to worry about how JJ will leave Salem. But don’t worry, we at DSD will keep our ears on the ground, when we hear something we will let you know! For more news on soap operas and entertainment, see Daily Soap Dish. For more royal and prominent baby news, contact Celeb Baby Laundry