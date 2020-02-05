Advertisement

NBC spoilers from “Days of Our Lives” (DOOL) upset that star Eric Martsolf (Brady Black) has a new, fun podcast that he can share with his fans. It’s a topic that many people don’t talk about often: mindfulness. Here’s what you need to know:

Eric posted an update for his fans on his Instagram account and wrote in his post: “Our topic this week is a virtue that is constantly under threat in the age of technology: mindfulness. Mindfulness expert Shamash Alidina has been traveling since 1998 and teaches mindfulness. He is a leading light in this area. Treat yourself to a mental vacation and watch this episode! “

NBC spoiler “Days of Our Life”: Star Eric Martsolf wants you to be on the lookout for your “mindfulness”

Obviously, it’s a topic that many of his fans want to discuss. In fact, some of them left comments like, “This is so great, Eric, I love all of your podcasts. A mental vacation is something that I could certainly combine with a real vacation. I wish more people would talk about mindfulness and of course practice it. We are too busy with our screens to actually look up and pay attention to some of the things that are going on around us. “

Another fan wrote: “So teenagers do it right? Just kidding … lol seems like my daughter (21 years old) knows more than me than I do and more than my friends. We’re 35-45 years old and crazy, what? “And while Eric sure wants his fans to be attentive, this doesn’t seem to be the case with Days of Our Lives these days. In fact, the drama heats up when his character Brady Black with his true love Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker ) a false romance begins. Of course, Days of Our Lives fans have to sign up for all the action.

