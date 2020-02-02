Advertisement

NBC’s Days of Our Lives (DOOL) spoilers indicate that Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) will storm his wedding to Gabi DiMera (Camila Banus), but only because he wants to get Lani Price (Sal Stowers) out Head. As much as he tries to deny it, Eli still has feelings for the woman who left him in old age last year. And Eli believes the only way to get past it is to marry Gabi DiMera as soon as possible. Here’s what you need to know:

Days of Our Lives spoilers say Eli will have a passionate dream of Lani. The only way he can go past is to urge Gabi to arrange a wedding date, sooner rather than later. Meanwhile, JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) agrees to be Else’s best man at the wedding. In other words, everything is in full swing.

However, Eli doesn’t know that JJ actually works behind the scenes with Lani to somehow thwart Gabi. Elsewhere, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) will tell Abigail DiMera (Kate Mansi) that Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) is still refusing to give up her shares. That means he still can’t kick Gabi out of the family business and the mansion. Needless to say, they too must have a plan to corner Gabi once and for all. With so many people laying a target on Gabi’s back, she has to work quickly to maneuver herself to survive. Of course, “Days of Our Lives” fans have to prepare to find out how!

However, Eli doesn't know that JJ actually works behind the scenes with Lani to somehow thwart Gabi. Elsewhere, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) will tell Abigail DiMera (Kate Mansi) that Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) is still refusing to give up her shares. That means he still can't kick Gabi out of the family business and the mansion. Needless to say, they too must have a plan to corner Gabi once and for all. With so many people laying a target on Gabi's back, she has to work quickly to maneuver herself to survive. Of course, "Days of Our Lives" fans have to prepare to find out how!