NBC’s “Days of our Lives” (DOOL) spoilers are annoyed by another reason why Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) feels so close to a child that is supposedly not his. Could he possibly be the real father of Baby Mickey? After all, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) still has to do a DNA test to find out if he is actually the child’s father. Here’s what you need to know:

In a new interview with Soap Opera Digest, Linsey Godfrey, who plays Sarah Horton on the hit NBC soap, says that one of the reasons she chooses Xander is because she sees how committed he is not just to her, but your child also works for you. And for every woman, this is the sexiest quality a man can have – loving your child as if it were his own.

NBC spoiler “Days of our Lives”: Could Xander Mickey’s biological father?

For this reason, the choice between Eric and Xander was easy. Linsey said of the publication: “Sarah chose Xander not only out of lust, but also because she believes he must be in Mickey’s life. And she loves him with Mickey as much as she loves him alone. “

This has prompted many people to ask the same question: could Xander possibly be Mickey’s real father? Is there something Sarah Horton doesn’t tell us? As many fans can remember, Sarah spent some time with Xander on her wedding night when she was supposed to have dinner with a very late Rex. Xander handed Sarah a beautiful necklace that could have made her return to his suite later that evening. Of course, fans of “Days of Our Lives” must tune in to find out the truth!

Don’t forget that “Days of Our Lives” airs on weekdays Monday through Friday on the NBC network. Take a look at your local deals for times. In the meantime, leave us a comment with your thoughts. And as always, come back here right now to get the latest news, updates and spoilers on the topics brave and beautiful, young and restless, general hospital and days of our lives. For more royal and celebrity baby news, contact Celeb Baby Laundry.