NBC’s Days of Our Lives (DOOL) spoilers indicate that Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) is certainly investing heavily in her relationship with Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson), but is it really worth it? There is no doubt that the two love each other with all the burning passion that they have for each other. However, it may not be enough to make their romance last. Here’s what you need to know:

Ciara is doing everything to relieve her boyfriend Ben Weston. She knows that he didn’t kill his sister Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Stause). But in this city of Salem, where it is difficult for someone like Ben Weston to get rid of his reputation as a “tie-killer”, that may not be enough. There are many people who would like to see Ben dead, including Ciara’s grandfather Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston).

NBC spoiler “Days of our Lives”: Ciara Brady with a broken heart – Ben Weston will never be ready to calm down

With this in mind, the spoilers of Days of Our Lives are now annoyed that Ben will break out of jail and run away. Needless to say, Ciara will be by his side. But is it really worth risking your own life and your own freedom for Ben? Yes, he loves her, but he may not be the father and husband material she is looking for. Ben is someone who will always be on the run – much like his father Clyde – whether he likes it or not.

There is also a strong possibility that Ben will part with Ciara for her protection. This is because he loves her so much that he doesn’t want anything to happen to her. Will Ciara be left heartbroken? Or will she try to fight for her love? Of course, fans of “Days of Our Lives” need to tune in to find out what’s going to happen next!

