NBC’s Days of Our Lives (DOOL) spoilers & comings & goings indicate that Chrishell Stause is likely to return to the set of the successful NBC soap sooner rather than later. Although it is believed that her character Jordan Ridgeway is dead, no one knows for sure. Indeed, Jordan’s presence could be the only thing that will help get her brother Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) out of the mess he’s in. Here’s what you need to know:

If we’ve learned anything about Jordan Ridgeway in recent years, she is a very dangerous and crazy woman. In fact, she’s also pretty obsessed and jealous. But what makes them so bizarre is that they want people to believe that they are the problem – not them. In fact, she tried several times to lure her brother Ben Weston into hoping to bring him back to Bayview and “rehabilitate” him. This is because he needs help, not she.

NBC spoiler “Days of our Lives”: Chrishell Stause is about to return – Jordan Ridgeway wants to awaken hell again

As many fans know, Jordan’s plan may have worked in some way because Ben paid the price for his sister’s disturbing behavior. He is behind bars for her alleged murder. But if there is anything we have learned from the world of soaps, it is that you are not dead, even if people think that you are dead. It is very likely that Jordan will crawl into the shadows somewhere in Salem and wait for her next step.

Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that Jordan may want to act quickly because Ben’s life is at stake. In fact, current developments have also led to speculation that actress Chrishell Stause could return very soon. She hasn’t commented yet, but the excitement and momentum for her comeback is definitely increasing. Of course, “Days of Our Lives” fans have to be prepared to find out what’s going to happen next!

Don't forget that "Days of Our Lives" airs on weekdays Monday through Friday on the NBC network.