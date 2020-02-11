NBC spoiler “Days of our Lives”: Ben escapes from prison – but is surprised by what he sees next

Advertisement

NBC’s Days of Our Lives (DOOL) spoilers are upset that Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) and his father Clyde will break out of prison. Unfortunately things don’t go as planned, but luckily there is one person who can save the day: his girlfriend Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal). Here’s what you need to know:

According to spoilers, a prison guard catches up with the father and son duo as they try to escape, but unfortunately Ben is shot. While Clyde urges him to continue, Ben goes to their meeting point, but is surprised that Ciara Brady is waiting for him there. And while this should be a happy and joyful reunion for the two, Ben ends up with a roller coaster ride of the different emotions that are going on in him.

In a new interview with Soap Opera Digest, actor Robert Scott Wilson, who plays Ben Weston for the hit NBC soap, says the following: “He says, ‘You gotta be kidding me. ‘Love is there, so a lot of love, but as soon as that fades and reality occurs, it’s like, “Look at what this girl did for me.” When that moment passes, it is: “What the hell are you thinking you? ”Ben must be selfless This. As much as he wants, he can’t just run away with her. He doesn’t want to dissuade her from the life she has for herself. “

Of course, this leads many fans to wonder what the future could bring for Ben Weston and Ciara Brady. If he sees how his life and lifestyle will never change, does Ben pull the plug on their relationship just to “save” Ciara? Will he break her heart in the end? The fans want to know that. Needless to say, the fans of “Days of Our Lives” have to experience all the action! Check your local deals for times.

Needless to say, the fans of "Days of Our Lives" have to experience all the action! Check your local deals for times.