NBC’s Days of Our Lives (DOOL) spoilers are annoyed that this will be anything but a “white wedding”. Gabi DiMera (Camila Banus) and Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) are about to tie the knot Salem, who is willing and willing to do anything to ensure that it doesn’t happen. Of course, one of these people happens to be Lani Price (Sal Stowers). Here’s what you need to know:

Eli was broken after Lani ran away from her own wedding anniversary over a year ago. Little did he know that Lani was forced to leave him at the altar. This is because Gabi DiMera at the time threatened to kill Eli’s beloved grandmother Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes) with an app controlled on her cell phone. If Lani had not obeyed, Gabi would have needed just a small push of a button to do as much damage and destruction as possible. As much as Lani loved Eli, she felt she had no choice but to distance herself from the man she loved so much.

NBC spoiler “Days of our life”: Lani reacts to Gabi and Eli’s wedding – revenge is imminent

Fast forward a year later and of course Lani still loves Eli, although he’s about to marry her arch enemy Gabi. Seeing the two get married will not only break Lani’s heart, but will also seek revenge. And that’s something she’ll do right now.

The spoilers of “Days of Our Lives” are annoyed that Gabi will experience a big surprise. If there’s one thing we’ve learned about Lani Price over the years, it’s that she’s the kind of woman nobody wants to mess with. Sure, Gabi may be spirited, but Lani is wild. Of course, Days of Our Lives fans need to tune in to find out what’s going to happen next!

In the meantime, drop us a line with your thoughts in our comments below.