While NBC’s Today Show speculated on how the upcoming New Hampshire area code could affect the 2020 democratic race, she feared socialist Senator Bernie Sanders could skyrocket. The program warned that the parliamentary elections could be a “recipe for a potential disaster”.

During a half-hour panel discussion at 7:30 a.m., NBC News political analyst and former Missouri Democrat senator Claire McCaskill hoped: “And if the candidates who are not for free college and Medicare for everyone get together, you will likely see some really close contests across the board.”

Co-host Savannah Guthrie said: “Yes, because there seems to be a progressive track, and you’d put Sanders and Warren on that track. And the rest of them are moderates or centrists, or whatever they want to call themselves, the kind of not Sanders and Warren Lane. “

Minutes later, Washington correspondent Andrea Mitchell used similar labels for the rest of the democratic field when she raised the alarm:

And the problem will be that the other candidates, the moderate – say, moderate candidates – will eventually merge. It will come with too many candidates from New Hampshire, however I think it will be Bernie against the others at some point. And then the Bernie people will be passionate, they’re passionate, he had a huge crowd here last night. And then you have a divided Democratic Party and it’s a recipe for a catastrophe against Donald Trump with a mediated gathering or Bernie that has a large number and not the number of delegates he needs and the other candidates who oppose him to organize.

At ABC’s Good Morning America, White House correspondent Jon Karl also reiterated the Democratic Party’s concerns about the primary process:

You see, Bernie Sanders is the leading candidate in New Hampshire. If he wins here, he’s the clear leader in the Democratic nomination. But George, that has a lot of democrats, establishment democrats, moderate democrats, in a state of panic.

Earlier on the Today show, an interview was broadcast with Guthrie talking to one of the alleged “moderate Democrats,” former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg. She was concerned: “If you look at someone like Bernie Sanders who has a history and has identified himself as a democratic socialist, is this someone you think he can win?”

Buttigieg replied: “I think that would be very difficult. And that’s not just because of the labels. That’s because of the approach … There’s a $ 25 trillion gap to pay for everything he said. “

Instead of grilling Buttigieg yourself radical views on abortion or to seize the Supreme CourtGuthrie instead pressed from the left: “I notice that you recently spoke about the deficit at one of your rallies and that the advancing left in the Democratic Party, who is talking about deficits, is not in vogue Hals out there. “

Bernie Sanders is so extreme that the media are working to describe the rest of the left-wing democratic field as “moderate”. Regardless of the stickers, the reporting exudes despair.

Here are excerpts from February 11 reporting on NBC’s Today Show:

7:11 ET

SAVANNAH GUTHRIE: If you look at someone like Bernie Sanders who has a history and has identified himself as a democratic socialist, is this someone you think he can win?

PETE BUTTIGIEG: I think that would be very difficult. And that’s not just because of the labels. This is due to the approach. If you look at what he is proposing in terms of budget, what he is proposing, and how to pay for it, there is a $ 25 trillion gap in how he should be paying for what he is proposing.

GUTHRIE: What do you say to Bernie Sanders when he says you are in the pocket of the billionaires?

BUTTIGIEG: He’s just wrong. Ultimately, we need to make sure that we invite everyone we can to defeat Donald Trump.

GUTHRIE: I noticed that you spoke about the deficit at one of your rallies recently, and you know that the advancing left in the Democratic Party, who is talking about deficits, is not in fashion. They think the Republicans have essentially co-opted these political debates. So you really stuck your neck out. Is that something you still intend to do, deficits? Are you particularly concerned about the deficit?

BUTTIGIEG: Yes, I think we have to take it back. Look, the truth is, if you look through my life, it is really only Democratic Presidents who have done something about the deficit. But my group was somewhat allergic to talking about or concentrating on it. But here Donald Trump has to create a trillion-dollar deficit, and do it primarily to fund tax cuts for businesses and the rich. The bigger it gets, the more difficult it will be to fund the programs we believe in.

7:35 ET

FMR. SEN. CLAIRE MCCASKILL (D-MO): But what we have in this race is much more open than we have seen in a democratic primary school for a long time. It won’t be over after tonight. A lot of voters still have to weigh up. And when the candidates who are not suitable for free college and Medicare for everyone come together, some really close competitions will take place across the board.

SAVANNAH GUTHRIE: Yes, because there seems to be a progressive track and you would put Sanders and Warren on that track. And the rest of them are moderates or centrists or whatever they want to call themselves, the kind of not Sanders and Warren Lane.

GUTHRIE: Well, in the meantime, you had President Trump here last night with 11-12,000 people packing a stadium. This is really a reality check for the Democrats.

