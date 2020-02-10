NBC Days of Our Lives: Victoria Konefal asks for help finding a missing aunt

Advertisement

Days of Our Lives actress Victoria Konefal seeks the help of her fans. The actress, who plays Ciara Brady in the long-standing series, went into her stories early in the morning to release a call to action. Here’s what you need to know:

Days of our life: ask for help

Unfortunately, her aunt Czeslawa Konefal seems to have been missing on February 9, 2020. She posted the warning and asked everyone in the Greenpoint / Williamsburg area of ​​Brooklyn to look for her. In the early afternoon, she published a second story with additional information.

Advertisement

Days of our life: alarm

Czeslawa Konefal is a 76-year-old woman who has Alzheimer’s and high blood pressure and does not speak English. She has gray hair and blue eyes and weighs between 5 and 120 pounds. The picture Victoria shared said her aunt was hanging around the Manhattan Avenue area in the 94th district. The actress circled an area below with contact information for anyone who has information about her whereabouts. She asked fans to contact them or call Detective Steve Laumonier at 718-383-8495 or Detective Borough Brooklyn North 718-963-5333 if they knew anything. Our thoughts are with the Konefal family and we send good wishes for the safe return of their relatives.