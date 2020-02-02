NBC 'Days of Our Lives' spoiler: Judi Evans returns!

Advertisement

NBC’s Days of Our Lives (DOOL) spoilers indicate that we haven’t seen the end of a particular actress in Salem. Despite the death of Adrienne Johnson (Judi Evans), her presence appears to remain part of the series. How is the puzzle. Here’s what you need to know:

We talked a little bit about the drama about Adrienne. Your last day was also the beginning of many ailments in the city. We hoped that she would come back in some way and it seems that this is the case. Several performers, including Wally Kurth (Justin Kiriakis), have assured fans on social media that she’ll be back on the show. So how will it end? We don’t see a scenario for Adrienne alive.

Rest assured, @TheJudiEvans is coming back. 😎 https://t.co/sVhfjxU0FV

– Wally Kurth (@wallykurth) January 27, 2020

NBC spoiler “Days of Our Life”: Bonnie?

Of course, she has more than one figure. We speculated what motivation Bonnie Lockheart might have to return to the city and whether or not she could pretend to be herself. While it would be an interesting story for the cast and crew, we think the past Salem episodes this week would make such an act a little bit exciting. Things have to brighten up a bit, so in the future we are thinking of a much more carefree return of the character. We know that she wrote a book, so it’s possible that she might come to Salem for a tour or just shake things up a bit. After all, a scheme, always a scheme. However, we have to consider another option.

NBC spoiler “Days of our Life”: More flashbacks?

So much has happened in just one year. The authors may be planning further flashbacks to show us what’s going on with some other people. After all, we only saw part of what the city and its characters were up to. There’s more to reveal, especially as we still have the question of who killed Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Hartley) and Abigail Deveraux (Kate Mansi) returns to town with Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn). They also have a lot of drama to do in the newspaper. With her star reporter Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) in coma and Abigail, who is learning the rope, it is possible that we will see her first steps on the path of journalism, led by Adrienne and Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford). There are probably things they haven’t even hinted at. The way they have set this up is wide open.

