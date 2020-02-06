NBA trade rumors: full list of players, blockbuster choices Rockets-Hawks-Timberwolves-Nuggets

Advertisement

A trade with four teams late on Tuesday evening shook the NBA playoff race and brought an absurd 12 players to new destinations.

The Rockets, Hawks, Timberwolves and Nuggets were connected in the mega deal, which sent center Clint Capela from the Rockets to the Hawks and sent Robert Covington from the Timberwolves to the Rockets.

Advertisement

The Atlanta / Denver / Houston / Minnesota trade – 12 players – is the largest NBA deal since the Knicks Patrick Ewing moved to Seattle in 2000, according to ESPN’s @ BobbyMarks42.

– Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) 5 February 2020

TRADE DEADLINE: The latest rumors and what to know for 2020

Atlanta had wanted to pair a big man in the forecourt with John Collins and after he thought the asking price for Andre Drummond too steep, he went on to Capela. Houston, meanwhile, was planning to add a wing-shooter to supplement James Harden and Russell Westbrook.

Here’s a look at the moving parts involved in the trade, according to multiple reports:

What have the rockets acquired?

V Robert Covington

V Jordan Bell

Hawks 2024 second round tractor choice (via Warriors)

What have the hawks acquired?

What have the Timberwolves acquired?

V Jarred Vanderbilt

F Juancho Hernangomez

F Evan Turner

G Malik Beasley

Hawks 2020 design round first round (via networks)

What have the Nuggets acquired?