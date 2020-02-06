NBA trade deadline tracker: Latest rumors, news, updates on 2020 deadline day

Advertisement

The NBA rumor mill lacks star power, but a few movements on the edge can ultimately influence the 2020 play-off race.

We’ve already seen the rockets Robert Covington in a massive deal with four teams, and the Heat is set up to acquire Andre Iguodala for the final stretch of the season. With hours left for Thursday 3 p.m. ET trade deadline, contenders will feel the pressure to upgrade their schedules and increase their title chances.

Advertisement

TRADE RUMORS: Which players could Lakers target?

How many transactions are completed? Can a big name suddenly appear on the open market? Can anyone give ESPN Adrian Wojnarowski a cup of coffee?

Sporting News’ deadline day tracker offers all the exchange you can handle. Follow below.

Latest NBA trade rumors, news, updates on deadline day

(All times to the east)

11:55 am – Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill take their talents to South Beach. The remaining residents of Waiters Island move to Memphis.

10:40 am – So about the rumors of Andre Drummond …

Yahoo sources: With less than five hours to go, it is more likely that Andre Drummond will remain a member of the Detroit Pistons after the trade deadline.

– Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 6, 2020

9:25 am – A note of Tuesday’s four-team trade: Atlanta announced that it would abandon Nene, which was taken over from Houston with Clint Capela.

Atlanta makes it official and has renounced Nene. They will get a $ 2.6 million cap this season. His $ 2.7 million salary for 2020/21 would have been guaranteed if he had not been exempted on February 15.

– Bobby Marks (@ BobbyMarks42) February 6, 2020

7:30 am. – Although the trade in Andre Iguodala was reported on Wednesday evening, it has not yet become official. The Heat is trying to expand the deal and adding Thilo to Danilo Gallinari. Expect the talks to continue on Thursday morning.

Miami, Memphis and Oklahoma City are working on an extensive deal with three teams that the Heat would land both Andre Iguodala and Danilo Gallinari, sources from the competition tell ESPN. Talks are ongoing and these can extend to Thursday, sources said.

– Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

Here is a key to make this deal with three teams and Gallinari to Miami, sources from the competition tell ESPN: Can OKC Miami get it to lift protection in a first round in 2023, choose the Heat owe the Thunder? The choice was originally protected in the top 14. https://t.co/6FMHjDieKI

– Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

12:45 – The 76ers find some depth on the trade market. They have to decide whether to send two players to create roster seats for Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III.

Wednesday, February 5

11:20 – Oh dude Trade is growing.

Miami, Memphis and Oklahoma City are working on an extensive deal with three teams that the Heat would land both Andre Iguodala and Danilo Gallinari, sources from the competition tell ESPN. Talks are ongoing and these can extend to Thursday, sources said.

– Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

Here is a key to make this deal with three teams and Gallinari to Miami, sources from the competition tell ESPN: Can OKC Miami get it to lift protection in a first round in 2023, choose the Heat owe the Thunder? The choice was originally protected in the top 14. https://t.co/6FMHjDieKI

– Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

10:05 – The Kings and Hawks do things in other news.

Sacrameto trades Dewayne Dedmon to Atlanta for Jabari Parker and Alex Len, sources tell @ZachLowe_NBA and me. Atlanta also gets two picks in the second round.

– Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

9 o’clock in the evening. – Memphis received a preliminary selection in the initial trade from Andre Iguodala, and now it will at least land Justise Winslow in a different deal. That is a great victory for the Grizzlies.

Justise Winslow is part of the package on its way to Memphis in the Iguodala trade, sources from the competition tell ESPN.

– Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

8:30 in the evening. – Wait, Andre Iguodala is going to Miami AND was he paid? This man knows what he is doing.

Memphis is finalizing the sending of Andre Iguodala to Miami, sources from the competition @ TheAthleticNBA @Stadium say. It is believed that Iguodala is willing to play for the heat.

– Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2020

Memphis has agreed to a deal to send Andre Iguodala to Miami, ESPN league source says. Iguodala agreed to trade and agreed to a $ 30 million two-year extension with Miami.

– Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

Source: Andre Iguodala and the two-year extension of $ 30 million with team option in the second season (2021-22).

– Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2020

8:15 pm – Yes, the heat may really go for the Eastern Conference crown.

Pat Riley clearly sees a chance to make a run with this Heat: Riley has worked to trade for Memphis’ Andre Iguodala AND Okilooma City’s Danilo Gallinari, competition sources tell ESPN. There are conversations going on.

– Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

19.55 – The Pistons and Suns have not made any progress with a potential Luke Kennard trade. Eh, whatever. Shout if you are going to do something.

Detroit talks with Phoenix about a Luke Kennard trade have reached an impasse, sources from the competition tell ESPN. Sides that could not agree on protection for a first round Suns pick that would have been in the deal.

– Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

07:35 – To borrow some words from Russell Westbrook: “Ah, that’s pretty interesting!” Stay tuned.

Yahoo Resources. The Los Angeles Lakers have gone all the way – including a last attempt by Orphan Greetings – to find a way to Andre Iguodala, but it becomes clear that Miami is currently receiving Memphis’ attention.

– Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 6, 2020

7.15 pm – D’Angelo Russell is not involved, but we could see a few Warriors who were sent to new teams before the deadline.

The Warriors are expected to keep Glenn Robinson III and Alec Burks out of tonight’s game in Brooklyn, pending the exchange of one or both for Thursday’s 3 PM ET deadline

– Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) 6 February 2020

5:30 pm – Let’s start a little Laker’s security campaign. Yeah, sort of. Nothing feels right from Wednesday evening.

The Lakers inquired about Dennis Schröder while they wanted to strengthen the PG position prior to the trading deadline, sources told ESPN. The conversation did not go very far, because OKC – currently the number 7 seed in the West – did not want to move him without a substantial return.

– Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 5, 2020

Several teams ask about the availability of Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso, sources from the competition tell Yahoo Sports.

– Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) 5 February 2020

5 pm – Another wing player comes on the market. Kelly Oubre has an average career of 18.5 points per game and shoots almost 35 percent from the 3-point range for the Suns.

The Suns call on Kelly Oubre at 10 pm and change to go for the NBA trading period, competition sources say

– Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) 5 February 2020

4.15 pm – So this isn’t exactly trade news, but … is everything alright in Philadelphia?

Al Horford asked if players should shout: “There is something going on in our dressing room, and we keep that internal”

– Jon Johnson (@jonjohnsonwip) 5 February 2020

3 p.m. – The Timberwolves are not the only team that is interested in D’Angelo Russell. (Again, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he stays with the Warriors.)

The New York Knicks continue to haunt Warriors’ star D’Angelo Russell, sources from the competition @ TheAthleticNBA @Stadium say. So far, Knicks has not offered packages that would close the gap in the price of Golden State.

– Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) 5 February 2020

2.40 p.m. Houston is not ready yet. The rockets are about to acquire a center, but who can they target?

Source: Rockets sign a deal for a center and are currently talking to two Eastern Conference teams. In addition to a center, they are willing to accept extra salary in exchange for assets.

– Kelly Iko (@KellyIkoNBA) February 5, 2020

1:20 PM – After firing team president Steve Mills, the Knicks softened their attitude toward Marcus Morris. A deal with Lakers could play a role at Kyle Kuzma in the middle of a trade package, but as Ian Begley from SNY reports, we are not nearly finished yet.

Worth mentioning on the front of Knicks-Lakers: in a conversation between the two teams that took place yesterday, Allonzo Trier and Alex Caruso were raised between the players, sources say. The conversations were canceled at that time. More here: https://t.co/VWrDpSteTA

– Ian Begley (@IanBegley) 5 February 2020

11:15 am – Although D’Angelo Russell is one of the bigger names thrown around in trade negotiations, it would come as no surprise if he stays with the Warriors after the deadline. There is always a chance that the Timberwolves will turn on again when they are in Russell-or-bust mode, but that doesn’t seem to be the case from Wednesday morning.

Golden State continues from D’Angelo Russell’s talks with Minnesota right now, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Warriors have been clear about price with Minnesota – and Timberwolves are not willing to make it so far.

– Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) 5 February 2020

10:10 am – The Hawks abandon Chandler Parsons to create a roster spot and acquire Clint Capela and Nene from the Rockets as part of Tuesday’s four-team trade.

Atlanta abandons Chandler Parsons and its $ 25.1 million expiring contract to create roster space to complete trading with four teams, competition sources tell ESPN.

– Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) 5 February 2020

8.40 a.m. It seems that suitors for Jrue Holiday are not willing to pay the exorbitant price needed to scare him away from the pelicans.

New Orleans remains satisfied with Jrue Holiday, who stays on the roster via Thursday’s NBA trading period, ESPN sources tell the competition. The kind of overwhelming offer that is needed to get rid of Holiday has not come on the market.

– Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) 5 February 2020

7:30 am. – Good morning. You missed a trade with 12 players and four teams late Tuesday night. Here we go!